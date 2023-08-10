Happy Thursday, everyone!

If you haven’t heard the news yet, hip-hop turns 50 this weekend, and there are several music-filled ways to celebrate around town. You can attend the second annual Smithsonian Hip-Hop Block Party, or stay cool indoors at a hip-hop showcase for local artists.

Best Things to Do This Weekend

August 10-August 13

NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party. This year marks 50 years of hip-hop, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is throwing a massive block party DMV Hip-Hop 50 concert. You can keep the hip-hop party going at the Lincoln Theatre’s DMV Hip-Hop 50 concert Broadway Rave. If you are into musical theater, this nighttime dance party is for you. The touring Broadway Rave “Mythic Futures” murals. Take a stroll through each of DC’s neighborhood quadrants to view the summer installation of “ Mythic Futures .” The new four-part mural series by local artist Antoine Williams showcases Afrofuturist and surrealist paintings that reflect contemporary Black folklore. Every mural is accompanied with augmented reality animation and audio components for spectator interaction via Instagram (closes December 10, free, various locations).

Budget-friendly: All ages are welcome to bring their roller skates and glide through Tysons Corner Center (Thurs, free, Tysons). Shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables at FRESHFARM Farm Stand (Sat, free, Anacostia).

Fitness: Add an outdoor cardio workout with a fit coach to your weekend (Sun, free, Tysons). Find your oasis at Sunset Yoga (Sun, free, Arlington). Here’s a twist on yoga: Yoga in the Cemetery (Sat, $10, Southeast DC).

Arts and culture: Learn how to yield a knife in the kitchen with chef Wendi James (Thurs, $45, Capitol Hill). Take a look at footwear in the Anacostia Community Museum’s collection during Coffee & Collections (Thurs, free, Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum). YA author Ally Carter chats about her book The Blonde Identity at Politics and Prose (Thurs, free, Union Market). The National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party late night is Las Vegas-themed featuring blackjack, roulette, and card games (Thurs, $20, Penn Quarter). Meet the artists of the new mixed-media exhibit “Three Graces” at Zenith Gallery (Thurs, free, Northwest DC). Creatives can show off their poetry and improv talent at Open Mic Night (Thurs, free, MLK Library), or at the first annual Planet Word JokeFest (Fri, $15, Downtown).

Community and history: Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at a live mural paint jam and community block party; there will be food trucks and giveaways, too (Sun, free, Capitol Hill). Historian Andrew M. Wehrman discusses the incidence of smallpox during the American Revolution (Thurs, free, virtual, Mount Vernon). Blackberry Acres, in partnership with Network of Support, is providing free dental cleanings, mental health screenings, diapers, school supplies, and more goods for the community at the DC Wave Festival (Sat, free, Downtown).

Theater and shows: This improv comedy production at the Kennedy Center was designed to go wrong (Thurs-Sun, $39+, Kennedy Center). You’re sure to see lots of glitz and glamour in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (through September 24, $45+, Kennedy Center). Local comedian Dom Grayer hosts a funny standup show at Lost Origins Gallery (Fri, $10+, Mount Pleasant).

Music and concerts: Acoustic duo November Morning plays tunes outside at the Boro Tysons (Thurs, free, Tysons). Visit The Modern at Art Place for live music and food truck treats (Fri, free, Fort Totten). Legendary orchestra and 13-piece salsa group El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico performs live (Sun, $59+, Kennedy Center). Country music group Asleep at the Wheel performs live with Michelle Lordi at The Birchmere (Thurs, $39, Alexandria). Hip-hop DJs are spinning anniversary hits at Eaton Hotel (Fri, $20+, Downtown). You don’t want to miss this rare chance to see throwback band Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton (Sun, $95, Lincoln Theatre). Rap star Moneybagg Yo is live in concert (Fri, $55+, Capital One Arena).

Bites and beverages: Participate in a Chef’s Tasting at Cure Bar & Bistro to sample six pepper-inspired dishes paired with wine (Sat, $205, H Street Corridor). Cheers to International Prosecco Day at a WHINO tasting (Fri, $45, Arlington).

Sports: Root on the DC Roller Derby team as they take on the Black Rose Rollers (Sat, $8+, Laurel).

Things to do with kids: Children can participate in brain training STEAM projects at Hill Center (Sat, $30+, Capitol Hill). Take your youngsters on a nighttime exploration of the Natural History Museum to see dinosaur fossils (Fri, $85, Smithsonian Natural History Museum). Browse Frank Stewart’s vintage photographs at The Phillips Collection, and then create your own moody photo story (Sat, $16, free for children, Dupont).

Get involved: Donate back-to-school supplies at Founders Row; there will be lawn games and complimentary snacks and drinks by Lost Boy Cider (Thurs, free, Falls Church).

