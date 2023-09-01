5 Great Travel Deals for Fall

A Florida Beach Vacation

Where: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Hollywood, FL; 954-874-4444.

What’s special: Located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, the resort offers spectacular views. Guests can kick back and relax at the pool, the beach, or the spa, or enjoy a variety of activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, or testing their surfing skills on the Flow Rider, an artificial wave machine. There is a fitness center, evening entertainment, and a variety of restaurants ranging from beachfront casual to upscale steakhouse. Guests get access to two beach chairs and a beach umbrella, bottled water, and in-room coffee.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Offer” includes a $75 resort credit per day, two welcome margaritas, a fruit platter, and a room upgrade upon arrival (subject to availability and excludes suites). Room rates start at $299 a night. Book here by October 31, 2023.

In the Mountains of Colorado

Where: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO; 800-755-5011.

What’s special: The Broadmoor, a member of the Historic Hotels of America, opened its doors more than a century ago and is the longest-running consecutive winner of both the AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards. The majestic Rocky Mountains create a dramatic backdrop for this elegant resort, which inside features exquisite furnishings, elaborate chandeliers, decorated ceilings, and multiple lounges with fireplaces. The 5,000-acre resort offers 784 rooms, suites, and cottages, plus an assortment of restaurants, cafes, and lounges. Among the activities: two championship golf courses, an indoor pool, a lake, a spa and fitness center, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, 19 retail boutiques, falconry, mountain biking, hiking, zip lining, rock-climbing tours, and fly-fishing. Fall is also a great time to take the 3.5-hour round-trip journey on the Cog Railroad (opened in 1891) to the Summit of Pikes Peak.

The deal: The “Fall Getaway” offers exclusive rates starting as low as $299 a night per room. Suites are also available at a discount of 25 percent off standard rates. Washingtonian readers get a room upgrade when they call 855-634-7711 to book and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through November.

Small-Ship Caribbean Cruise

Where: Dream Yacht Worldwide, Exumas (Bahamas) or British Virgin Islands, based out of Annapolis; 410-268-2140.

What’s special: Guests can reserve a private ensuite cabin on a modern, six-cabin catamaran and set sail from Nassau to the Exumas island chain in the Bahamas or from Tortola to explore the British Virgin Islands. The captain will be the personal tour guide. Guests can explore the beautiful beaches, crystal clear waters, and small islands, and get close to nature (including to dolphins, tropical fish, and parrots), in places big cruise ships can’t go. For more adventure there’s paddle boarding, snorkeling, and kayaking.

The deal: Cruises include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and one local cocktail every evening, plus fruit juices and sodas. The Washingtonian exclusive deal includes a complimentary shore excursion for two. To book a one-week Exumas Dream Premium cabin cruise or a one-week Tortola Dream Premium cabin charter call 855-650-8902 and mention code “Washingtonian.” The Exumas Dream Premium cruise costs $1,384 to $2,442 per person in a double cabin. The Tortola Dream Premium cruise run $1,394 to $2,238 per person in a double cabin.

When: Book by December 31. Valid for cruises through March 31, 2024.

A DC Staycation

Where: Kimpton Monaco DC, 700 F St., NW; 202-628-7177.

What’s special: Built in 1839, the building housing the Kimpton Monaco DC has a long history—it was the city’s original General Post Office. When it became a hotel in 2002, Kimpton retained the grandeur of the building—its marble floors, cast-iron circular stairways, and ornamental plaster. In 2016 it underwent another major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. The guest rooms have yoga mats, and Nepresso and Keurig machines on request. Other offerings include: a complimentary wine hour each evening, use of bicycles, a 24-hour fitness center, and the on-site restaurant Dirty Habit. A unique amenity is the hotel’s plant-borrowing program, Plant Pals, which delivers a plant to a guest’s room upon request. The hotel is close to the National Portrait Gallery, the National Building Museum, and other Smithsonian museums, plus Capital One Arena, theaters, and restaurants. The property is pet friendly.

Where: Kimpton George Hotel, 15 E St., NW; 202-347-4200.

The Kimpton George Hotel is one block from Union Station and a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol and Smithsonian museums. Guest amenities include complimentary bikes, a daily hosted wine hour, in-room Keurig coffee maker, yoga mats, a 24-hour fitness center, Tesla and universal electric car-charging stations, and the restaurant Bistro Bis. Guests can also get a plant in their room on request as part of the hotel’s Plant Pals program, a refrigerator for safely storing breast milk through their On-Demand Family Fridge Program, and access to baby gear during their stay. It’s pet friendly.

The deal: The “Monumental Picnics” package includes a deluxe king room; a luxurious outdoor picnic set-up for two designed by Picnic & Peonies, with a chef-curated lunch basket with food and wine from the hotels’ onsite restaurants (Bistro Bis or Dirty Habit); and a $35 Uber credit to and from your selected picnic site. Washingtonian readers receive two complimentary cocktails when booking via phone 202-628-7177 (Kimpton Monaco) or 202-347-4200 (Kimpton George). The starting rate for the package is $539 for either hotel. If you sign up for IHG’s free loyalty program, there are perks such as late check-out.

When: Valid for stays through October 15.

Baseball and Riding the Rails

Where: The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY; 607-547-9931.

What’s special: A member of the Historic Hotels of America, this 132-room property offers the feel of a bygone era. The Federal-style edifice features an imposing front portico supported by 30-foot columns. Guests can swim in the heated outdoor pool, canoe on Lake Otsego, golf on the challenging Leatherstocking course, and play tennis. Nearby, explore the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Fenimore Art Museum, and the Farmers’ Museum. Another nearby attraction is Rail Explorers, an electric-pedal-assist “rail bike” experience. Guests can choose between one of two tracks and journey along the Susquehanna River while taking in autumn colors.

The deal: The “Rail Explorers Fall Foliage Package” includes two tickets on either the Milford or Charlotte Valley track, two Rail Explorers Cooperstown T-shirts, and a snack pack with a house-made granola bar and bottle of water, bundled in an Otesaga sling bag. Washingtonian readers also receive a free Otesaga blanket (a $40 value). Package rates start at $472 per room per night. To book, call 607-353-6906 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through October 31.