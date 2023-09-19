Real Estate

Attention, Spies: You’ll Love the Hidden Rooms in This Capitol Hill Listing

The $2.75 million rowhouse has secret rooms, an in-ground safe, and military-grade security cameras.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.

If you’re ready to up your Jack Ryan cosplay, check out this Capitol Hill home for sale: For $2.75 million, you’ll get four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,681 square feet, and…two secret rooms, a hidden safe, and military-grade security cameras.

Why the Fort Knox vibes? Well, the current owner is George Zoulias, who served in the military and founded cybersecurity group Perfecta. He originally purchased the home in 2019 for almost $2.1 million, according to DC property records. It’s currently listed by Meredith Margolis and Molly Peter of Compass.

Behind a swinging bookcase in the laundry room, you’ll find a secret hiding spot. Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
In this hidden room, there’s a secret in-ground safe, currently tucked away under a rug. Photograph by Meredith Margolis.
This hidden room is located in an attic turret and accessed via ladder. Photograph by Meredith Margolis.

One of the secret rooms is located behind a swinging bookcase in the laundry room; inside, there’s an in-ground safe that you can hide with something like a rug. The other hidden space is tucked away in an attic turret and accessed via ladder. And as for those cameras: When Zoulias decommissioned a secure military facility his company operated, he took the cameras, reset them, and installed them in his own home, according to Compass.

The three-story rowhouse, originally built in 1911, also has elements like an updated kitchen and bathrooms, two fireplaces, multiple porches, a backyard patio, and two parking spaces—because you’ll need a place to park your Spymobile, obviously.

Check out other photos of the house below:

Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.
Photograph by Magin Urdanick.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day