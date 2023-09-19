Attention, Spies: You’ll Love the Hidden Rooms in This Capitol Hill Listing

If you’re ready to up your Jack Ryan cosplay, check out this Capitol Hill home for sale: For $2.75 million, you’ll get four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,681 square feet, and…two secret rooms, a hidden safe, and military-grade security cameras.

Why the Fort Knox vibes? Well, the current owner is George Zoulias, who served in the military and founded cybersecurity group Perfecta. He originally purchased the home in 2019 for almost $2.1 million, according to DC property records. It’s currently listed by Meredith Margolis and Molly Peter of Compass.

One of the secret rooms is located behind a swinging bookcase in the laundry room; inside, there’s an in-ground safe that you can hide with something like a rug. The other hidden space is tucked away in an attic turret and accessed via ladder. And as for those cameras: When Zoulias decommissioned a secure military facility his company operated, he took the cameras, reset them, and installed them in his own home, according to Compass.

The three-story rowhouse, originally built in 1911, also has elements like an updated kitchen and bathrooms, two fireplaces, multiple porches, a backyard patio, and two parking spaces—because you’ll need a place to park your Spymobile, obviously.

Check out other photos of the house below:

