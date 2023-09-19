Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

Including an Old Town home built on the site of an 18th-century ship-building yard.

Written by
| Published on
This traditional-style home in Chevy Chase was the second most expensive home sold in August, at $5,800,000. Photograph courtesy of Premier Properties.

10

Photograph courtesy of Watson Homes Group at Keller Williams.

Where: 1454 Laburnum St., McLean
How much: $4,100,000

This three-level French Colonial was built this year and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths. The 10,853 square foot home also comes with a loft, a recreation room, a golf-simulator room, a screened-in porch, a large rear deck, and an attached three-car garage.

 

9

Photograph courtesy of Weichert Realtors.

Where: 119 Wolfe St., Alexandria
How much: $4,300,000

This Old Town property used to be the site of a ship-building yard in the late 1700s. Now it’s home to a renovated, 5,884 square foot Colonial-style house with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus an elevator, a library, a roof deck, and a brick patio with a built-in grill and a pond.

 

8

Photograph courtesy of McEnearney Associates.

Where: 6804 Hampshire Rd., McLean
How much: $4,350,000

Recently built, this 8,216 square foot, transitional-style home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, a library, a recreation room, and a home gym. There’s also a big backyard and a screened-in porch with a built-in TV and fireplace.

 

7

Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 2121 Leroy Pl., NW
How much: $4,930,000

This remodeled Federal-style townhouse in the Kalorama neighborhood comes with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, six fireplaces, an elevator, a library, and a wine cellar across 6,064 square feet. Other features of the home include a large rooftop deck, a private backyard terrace, and an attached two-car garage.

 

6

Photograph courtesy of Watson Homes Group at Keller Williams.

Where: 8458 Portland Pl., McLean
How much: $4,968,248

This 11,804 square foot, Cape Cod-style home sits on more than an acre and has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths. The new build comes with dual staircases, six fireplaces, a loft, a library, a recreation room, a golf-simulator room, a home gym, and a wine cellar. There are also multiple porches, a terrace with a built-in entertainment system, a stone loggia, and an attached three-car garage.

 

5

Photograph courtesy of Compass.

Where: 8119 Spring Hill Farm Dr., McLean
How much: $5,100,000

This Craftsman-style home stretches across 9,250 square feet and comes with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. There are also six fireplaces, a loft, a library, a wine room, and a gym. Outside, you’ll find a huge backyard with a screened-in porch, an outdoor kitchen, an oversized pool, a sport court, and a decorative pond and waterfall.

 

4

Photograph courtesy of The Yerks Team at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 1937 Birch Rd., McLean
How much: $5,200,000

Surrounded by landscaping, this English manor-style home has eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a 18-foot-tall great room, a recreation room, and a media room across 12,640 square feet. The two-acre property also comes with a cobblestone courtyard, a patio with a built-in grill, and a renovated century-old guest cottage.

 

3

Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 7681 Ballestrade Ct., McLean
How much: $5,500,000

This gated Colonial estate has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, 9,264 square feet, an elevator, a sunroom, a media room, a recreation room, and an exercise room. Also on the property: a pool, a cabana, a sport court, and a fountain.

 

2

Photograph courtesy of Premier Properties.

Where: 6207 Garnett Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $5,800,000

This newly constructed, traditional-style abode spreads across almost 8,000 square feet and comes with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and an elevator. The three-level home also has an exercise room, a recreation room, a media room, and two porches.

 

1

Where: 3953 52nd St., NW
How much: $6,800,000

This 7,333 square foot Spring Valley Colonial takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It resides on almost a third of an acre and has seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, and an elevator. There’s also a fenced backyard with a saltwater pool and a children’s play area.

More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day