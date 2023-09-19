PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

10

Where: 1454 Laburnum St., McLean

How much: $4,100,000

This three-level French Colonial was built this year and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths. The 10,853 square foot home also comes with a loft, a recreation room, a golf-simulator room, a screened-in porch, a large rear deck, and an attached three-car garage.

9

Where: 119 Wolfe St., Alexandria

How much: $4,300,000

This Old Town property used to be the site of a ship-building yard in the late 1700s. Now it’s home to a renovated, 5,884 square foot Colonial-style house with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus an elevator, a library, a roof deck, and a brick patio with a built-in grill and a pond.

8

Where: 6804 Hampshire Rd., McLean

How much: $4,350,000

Recently built, this 8,216 square foot, transitional-style home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, a library, a recreation room, and a home gym. There’s also a big backyard and a screened-in porch with a built-in TV and fireplace.

7

Where: 2121 Leroy Pl., NW

How much: $4,930,000

This remodeled Federal-style townhouse in the Kalorama neighborhood comes with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, six fireplaces, an elevator, a library, and a wine cellar across 6,064 square feet. Other features of the home include a large rooftop deck, a private backyard terrace, and an attached two-car garage.

6

Where: 8458 Portland Pl., McLean

How much: $4,968,248

This 11,804 square foot, Cape Cod-style home sits on more than an acre and has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths. The new build comes with dual staircases, six fireplaces, a loft, a library, a recreation room, a golf-simulator room, a home gym, and a wine cellar. There are also multiple porches, a terrace with a built-in entertainment system, a stone loggia, and an attached three-car garage.

5

Where: 8119 Spring Hill Farm Dr., McLean

How much: $5,100,000

This Craftsman-style home stretches across 9,250 square feet and comes with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. There are also six fireplaces, a loft, a library, a wine room, and a gym. Outside, you’ll find a huge backyard with a screened-in porch, an outdoor kitchen, an oversized pool, a sport court, and a decorative pond and waterfall.

4

Where: 1937 Birch Rd., McLean

How much: $5,200,000

Surrounded by landscaping, this English manor-style home has eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a 18-foot-tall great room, a recreation room, and a media room across 12,640 square feet. The two-acre property also comes with a cobblestone courtyard, a patio with a built-in grill, and a renovated century-old guest cottage.

3

Where: 7681 Ballestrade Ct., McLean

How much: $5,500,000

This gated Colonial estate has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, 9,264 square feet, an elevator, a sunroom, a media room, a recreation room, and an exercise room. Also on the property: a pool, a cabana, a sport court, and a fountain.

2

Where: 6207 Garnett Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,800,000

This newly constructed, traditional-style abode spreads across almost 8,000 square feet and comes with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and an elevator. The three-level home also has an exercise room, a recreation room, a media room, and two porches.

1

Where: 3953 52nd St., NW

How much: $6,800,000

This 7,333 square foot Spring Valley Colonial takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It resides on almost a third of an acre and has seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, and an elevator. There’s also a fenced backyard with a saltwater pool and a children’s play area.

