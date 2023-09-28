MAP: Weekend Street Closures in Downtown DC

This weekend’s lineup of festivals, parades, and other events brings food, art, music, and dance, yes–but also several road closures across the city. Here are the restrictions you need to know about, according to guidance from the Metropolitan Police Department:

This celebration of international arts, entertainment, and food that will fill the National Mall has been shutting down roads for traffic and parking since September 18. Restrictions will continue into next week (though plans after Saturday may change if the government shuts down).

Roads marked Emergency No Parking until Thursday, October 5 at 12 PM:

Fourth Street from Independence Avenue, Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Roads that will be marked Emergency No Parking from Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1:

Third Street from Independence Avenue, Southwest to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Seventh Street from Independence Avenue, Southwest to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Madison Drive from 14th Street to Third Street, Northwest

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to Third Street, Southwest

Roads closed to vehicle traffic through Thursday, October 5:

Fourth Street from Jefferson Drive, Southwest to Madison Drive, Northwest

Fourth Street from Independence Avenue to Jefferson Drive, Southwest

Fourth Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest will be open for local traffic only

Roads closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 AM to 11 PM on Thursday, September 28 through Saturday, September 30 and from approximately 6 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, October 1:

Madison Drive from 14th Street, Northwest to Third Street, Southwest

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street, NW to Third Street, Southwest

And some maybes–these roads could be closed to vehicle traffic, if deemed necessary for public safety, from approximately 6 AM to 11 PM on Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1:

Third Street from Independence Avenue, Southwest to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Seventh Street from Independence Avenue, Southwest to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

12th Street Expressway from I-395 to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

14th Street from the 14th Street bridge to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

This Friday and Saturday nighttime event will set up artsy activities and celebrations—including a block party at Penn Quarter’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday evening—throughout the city. The Congress Heights Day Parade on Saturday afternoon will also bring restrictions.

All closures are for Saturday, September 30.

Roads that will be marked Emergency No Parking from 10 AM to 6 PM:

Fourth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Fourth Street to Elm Street, Southeast

Roads that will be marked Emergency No Parking from 4 PM to 4 AM:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Fifth Street Place to Raleigh Street, Southeast

Alabama Avenue, from Sixth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Road that will be marked Emergency No Parking from 6 AM to 4 AM:

G Street from Ninth Street to 10th Street, Northwest

Roads closed to vehicle traffic from 1 PM to 6 PM:

Fourth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue from Savannah Street to Sheridan Road, Southeast

Roads closed to vehicle traffic from 4 PM on Saturday, September 30 to 4 AM on Sunday, October 1:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Malcolm X Avenue to Savannah Street, Southeast

Fifth Street from Alabama Avenue to Savannah Street, Southeast

Alabama Avenue from Fifth Street to Sixth Street, Southeast

Road closed to vehicle traffic from 12 PM to 4 AM:

G Street from Ninth Street to 10th Street, Northwest

The 71st annual Red Mass—which commemorates the opening of the Supreme Court’s annual term— will be held on Sunday morning at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle near Dupont Circle.

All closures are for Sunday, October 1.

Roads that will be marked as Emergency No Parking from 5 AM to 12 PM:

Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street, Northwest

17th Street Evans Alley from M Street to Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Roads that will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 AM to 12 PM:

Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street, Northwest

17th Street Evans Alley from M Street to Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest