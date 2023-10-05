Would You Pay $9,000 a Month to Rent Alex Ovechkin’s House?

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is once again listing his Arlington home for rent. The Capitals captain lived in the house during his rookie years, and it hit the market last Friday for $9,000 a month. It’s being listed by Ali Nasir of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The over 5,000-square-foot Georgian-style house has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 12-foot-high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, and a walk-out basement with a wet bar. The half-acre property also features a new deck, a large two-car garage with a sauna room, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.

Ovechkin bought the home for almost $1.6 million in October 2005, according to Arlington property records. In 2014, Washington Business Journal reported that he leased the house after purchasing his current McLean mansion for $4.28 million. He last rented the home to Caps defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who played for the Capitals during the 2022-2023 season until his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February, says Nasir. Gustafsson’s lease ended in August. Another past tenant is retired right-winger Martin Erat, who spent two seasons playing for the DC team, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Surprisingly, ice hockey fanatics aren’t the folks who have eyes on the home. Nasir says he’s mostly received interest from doctors and high-level executives who work in the area.

Have a look:

