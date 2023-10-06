5 Ways to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day Around DC

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is October 9th, and there are a bunch of events planned to celebrate. Here are some suggestions:

Visit the National Museum of the American Indian

Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW

Immerse yourself in indigenous history at this Smithsonian museum, open daily from 10 AM to 5:30 PM. It currently features an exhibit on Native American painter Robert Houle, an outdoor memorial to Indigenous veterans, and a history of US-Native American diplomatic relations, among other things. Learn more here. On October 10th from 1 – 1:30, you can check out a 30-minute presentation of tribal music from Alaska to Florida by Dennis Zotigh. There will be a Q&A session at the end.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Holiday Fun Run with the Prince George’s Running Club

6800 Oxon Hill Road, National Harbor

Join the Prince George’s County Running Club on Monday at 8:30 AM for an easy run or walk across Woodrow Wilson Bridge. There is one 3 mile option and one 7.5 mile option. All levels and speeds are welcome. Contact membership@pgrc.org for more information.

First Peoples of the Americas Walkabout

Thompson’s Boat House, 2806 Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW

Head to Georgetown Harbor for this 90-minute narrated walkabout that focuses on the lost histories of Indigenous peoples of the Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia area. Led by Georgetown professor Edward J. Ingebretsen, the walkabout starts at 11 AM in the rear end of the Thompson’s Boat House parking lot. Sign up here.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day brunch at Mikko

1636 R St NW

The modern Nordic spot is offering brunch from 9 AM to 4 PM, immediately followed by happy hour from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Flashy Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend

645 Florida Ave NW

On October 8 and 9, the recurring Flashy party at the Flash nightclub is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with an extended bar until 4 AM and performances from Calagna, Twin, and Sean Morris. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Learn more here.