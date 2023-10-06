Where to Find Brunch on Indigenous Peoples’ Day Around DC

There are only six federal holidays observed on Mondays, and Memorial Day and Labor Day have come and gone. Enjoy your next three-day weekend brunch on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, October 9, as many eateries are firing up autumnal menu items.

476 K St., NW

The wood-fired Mexican dining room in Mount Vernon Triangle is celebrating the lead-up to Dia de los Muertos hard with special menu items like mole negro and chicken tinga-filled empanadas de muertos. It will extend its bottomless brunch ($65 per person for unlimited food and drinks)—featuring churros, chilaquiles, micheladas, and mimosas—to Monday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s neighborhood pub offers a traditional brunch, with dishes like maple-bacon grits and fried chicken with French toast. Bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Aperol spritzes go for $23 as long as you purchase an entrée.

1255 Union St., NE

Stephen Starr’s brand-new tribute to Mexico City is open for lunch Mondays, with a menu nearly as maximalist as its taxidermy-filled interior. An extensive raw bar spread includes aguachiles, cocteles, and an extravagant seafood tower. Or, stick to heartier items like Oaxacan tlayudas and a squash-blossom quesadilla. Nearby sibling restaurant St. Anselm will also be open.

1501 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Brunch is the big draw at this all-day eatery in Del Ray, and a new fall menu kicks off this weekend, just in time for 8 AM to 4 PM brunch service on Monday. Try comfort foods like shrimp n’ grits, cornflake-crusted French toast and gruyere-topped patty melts on the patio or in the sleek dining room.

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

The date-night-friendly Afghan bistro in Adams Morgan will offer its all-day menu on Monday, with Silk Road specialties like mantoo dumplings, fragrant qabuli palow, and a rainbow of vegetarian dishes made with okra, red kidney beans, and pumpkin. Signature chai drinks join the restaurant’s extensive cocktail list and wine options.

1320 19th St., NW

The Turkish-Levantine eatery in Dupont Circle—with a new Bethesda outpost coming soon—is extending its bottomless brunch to Monday from 10 AM to 4 PM. The $48 three-course set menu features mezze like mutabal and feta croquettes, and eggy mains like shakshuka and a halloumi omelette. The price includes unlimited access to a mimosa bar stocked with flavored syrups and infusions.

1601 14th St., NW

Midday is a great time to pay a visit to Stephen Starr’s versatile French bistro, a latter-day Washington institution, and order whatever suits your fancy— a salade Nicoise and ice tea, or perhaps a carafe of Ventoux Rouge, steak frites, and a selection of cheeses. The menu is extensive and it’s available any Monday of the year.

Multiple locations

“Balkan Without Limits” all-you-can-eat brunch will be available at Ambar’s three locations—Capitol Hill, Clarendon, and Shaw. The brunch menu ventures beyond Serbia and Croatia: a smoked pork sausage scramble, a walnut-and-almond-crusted fried chicken sandwich, and crab mac and cheese are on offer Prices for the full experience range between $42.99 and $47.98 per person depending on the location— the two DC outposts offer bottomless mimosas, red sangria, and Bloody Marys.