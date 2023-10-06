Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Callie Hawkins

She’s the new CEO and executive director of President Lincoln’s Cottage.

Michael Timmons

The musician/EMS captain is the main force behind DC Fire and EMS’s go-go band.

Maurice Edington

The fall semester marks the beginning of his tenure as president of UDC.

Emily Bzdyk

A fossil hunter, she discovered the 15-million-year-old skull of a dolphin-ish creature on a Maryland beach.

Billy Martin Jr.

The latest member of the Martin family to own Martin’s Tavern is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Disinvited! Kevin Onyona

A suit filed by the DC attorney general accuses his Swahili Village restaurant of wage theft and other violations.

