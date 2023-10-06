Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
She’s the new CEO and executive director of President Lincoln’s Cottage.
The musician/EMS captain is the main force behind DC Fire and EMS’s go-go band.
The fall semester marks the beginning of his tenure as president of UDC.
A fossil hunter, she discovered the 15-million-year-old skull of a dolphin-ish creature on a Maryland beach.
The latest member of the Martin family to own Martin’s Tavern is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
A suit filed by the DC attorney general accuses his Swahili Village restaurant of wage theft and other violations.
Best of Washington 2023: Things to Eat, Drink, Do, and Know Right Now
"Shattered Glass": An Oral History of the Media-Movie Cult Classic
