Logan Circle’s Little Leaf Plant Shop Will Close in November

Plant parents and other lovers of the Logan Circle plant utopia called Little Leaf have just three more weeks to snap up their succulents and philodendrons. Store owner Amanda McClements will close the seven-year-old shop’s doors on November 7.

The “tiny jungle,” as McClements calls the store in her Instagram announcement, opened in 2016 as a spinoff of her other beloved local business, Salt & Sundry. It boomed in popularity as interest in houseplants grew (as evidenced by the then highly coveted monstera plant).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Leaf (@littleleafshop)

But after weathering the pandemic, McClements said, sales dwindled: “We like to think you’re all so good at plant care now that you don’t need plants so often.”

Plans for the space—and for plant enthusiasts—are in the works. In early November, the team will announce details of a Salt & Sundry holiday pop-up that will take over the Little Leaf space (1401 S St., NW). And in the meantime, McClements says, Salt & Sundry—which has locations in Logan Circle and Union Market—will continue to offer plants and pots, with the potential to expand that selection if customer demand increases there.

“Small business recovery has been really uneven after the hardest pandemic years,” McClements says. “It’s so important to regularly support the businesses you want to stick around.”

Join the conversation!