Where to Find Hanukkah Feasts, Treats, and Takeout Around DC

3000 Connecticut Ave., NW

Woodley Park’s kosher and nut-free bakery has whimsical cake pops (from $5.95) decorated with menorahs (gluten-free and vegan versions are available, too); loaves of challah ($10.95); and chocolate or cinnamon rugelach ($17.50 for six, $33.50 per dozen). In the market for a dachsund menorah? You’ll find that too. Order here.

6914 Arlington Rd., Bethesda

Iced menorah cookies, cinnamon and chocolate babka ($13.95), raspberry sufganiyot ($1.95 each), and three flavors of rugelach ($18.95 per pound) are among the sweets at this Bethesda standby. You’ll also find whole quiche ($33 to $45) and six-packs of Parker house and snowflake rolls ($4.25). Order here.

Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The bagel behemoth offers tasty latkes year round (we’re big fans). For the holidays, you can get them on a platter ($65) decked out with accessories like smoked salmon, pepper jelly, horseradish creme fraiche, and pickled veggies. Or, just get a dozen ($30) with the usual sour cream and apple sauce. You can also order boxes of raspberry/guava-jelly filled sufganiyot ($20 for a half dozen, $35 per dozen). Order here.

Pickup at Michele’s (1201 K St., NW) or Baker’s Daughter Georgetown (1065 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Matt Baker, the chef behind Ivy City tasting room Gravitas, among other spots, lets you go all out with a carryout dinner that serves two to four ($195). It includes latkes, matzo-ball soup, pureed potatoes, roasted carrots, and a choice of entree—either braised brisket or whole roasted dorade with lemon vinaigrette. Dessert is either a half-dozen sufganiyot or chocolate-matzo candy. There’s also the option to order them a la carte. Order via Tock.

6904 Fourth St., SW

Takoma’s thriving vegan doughnut shop is baking sufganiyot with several fillings, including raspberry, strawberry, apricot, and lemon. Check its Instagram stories for more.

300 Seventh St., SE

At this chic Capitol Hill dining room, pastry talent Rochelle Cooper is putting together carryout four-packs of sufganiyot ($18). Order here.

The catering arm of Barracks Row destination Rose’s Luxury is putting together a carryout dinner for two ($185) available for pick-up on Saturday, December 9. It comes with latkes with trout roe; filet mignon with horseradish sauce; root-vegetable panzanella; green beans with mushrooms; pearl onions with almonds; and an apple-and-cranberry cobbler. Add-ons include Japanese fried chicken ($45); caviar and creme fraiche ($125); and a few wine pairings. Order here.

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Sufganiyot-inspired cocktails made with vodka, raspberry liqueur, and a sugared rim—and a few other specials—are on the dine-in menu at this Cleveland Park Israeli spot. Also look for daily latkes, dressed up with things like trout rillettes or dill labne and smoked salmon. For an entree, chef Ryan Moore is cooking up brisket with braised red cabbage and dates. The dishes and drinks are available through Thursday, December 14.

11910 Parklawn Dr., #O, Rockville

This food truck—incidentally, the only mobile business to make our 100 Best Restaurants list—specializes in barbecue with a Mediterranean accent. Chef/owner Jarrad Silver’s creative menu of Hanukkah dinner takout includes everything-spiced gougeres with pomegranate molasses ($18 for six); smoked carrot tzimmes with harissa, pistachio, and dates ($28); smoked lamb shoulder with couscous ($55); and pomegranate-glazed salmon ($46). On the sweet end, Silver is offering huckleberry, strawberry, and quince sufganiyot ($22 for six); chocolate babka buns ($22); and apple walnut rugelach ($18 per dozen). Order here for pickup at its Rockville kitchen.

Locations in Spring Valley, A.U. Park, and Bethesda

The deli/markets have a wide range of holiday takeout options, from sweets like caramel cake and bread pudding ($20 each) to appetizers such as chopped chicken liver ($9), deviled eggs ($19), and salmon-topped latkes ($32). Large-format entrees include roast lamb shanks ($99), salmon Wellington ($45), and a whole roast turkey ($90). For breakfast, there are sufganiyot ($3.75 each), cheese blintzes ($18), and a group-friendly French toast and blueberry casserole ($30). Order here.

