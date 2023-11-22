Things to Do

13 Best Holiday Light Displays and Attractions Around the DC Area

Brighten up your holidays at winter wonderlands, drive-through light shows, and boat parades.

The DMV Winter Lantern Festival. Photo courtesy of Winter Lantern Festival.

Have a holly jolly holiday season with your loved ones at one of these immersive light experiences and attractions. Don’t forget to snap a festive photo to savor the memories.

Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 7

The botanical garden transforms into a little more than a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake, or warm up with roasted s’mores and hot cocoa near the fire ($18).

 

Bull Run Festival of Lights

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 7

Explore two-and-a-half miles of fairytale vignettes from the comfort of your car, driving past leaping reindeer, LED archways, glowing candy canes, and sparkling stars. There’s also plenty of bright lights to sightsee on foot through the Christmas Village and Carnival ($30+). 

 

Ice and Lights Winter Village

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria | November 17–January 1

Photograph courtesy of Ice and Lights Winter Village.

Check out Cameron Run’s light display, skate on the ice rink, and snap a Instagram-worthy photo in front of giant stars and shimmering archways ($8+).

 

Spectacular Factory

1238 Maryland Ave., SW | December 20–January 3

Photograph courtesy Artechouse.

The interactive museum Artechouse is bringing back their gift factory panorama with kaleidoscopic nutcrackers, giant swinging Christmas bells, and a candy-cane carousel. You can sip an exhibit-inspired mocktail or cocktail at the bar, and then venture through the indoor imaginative world ($25+ for adults, $17+ for ages 4-15, free for ages 4 and under).

 

“Season’s Greenings”

100 Maryland Ave., SW | November 23–January 1

The US Botanic Garden’s holiday display. Photograph courtesy of US Botanic Garden.

Here’s a chance to see some of your favorite DC landmarks in floral form. More than 20 plant-created landmarks and monuments will fill the US Botanic Garden Conservatory, while model trains chug through the holiday display in the gated outdoor gardens. There are festive lights weaved throughout the garden exhibit for guests to discover, and live holiday music on a select nights in December (free).

Winter Lantern Festival

8025 Galleria Dr., Tysons | November 24–February 18

Photo courtesy of Winter Lantern Festival.

Take a whimsical stroll with your besties through an outdoor maze of glowing Chinese lanterns. This pop-up experience features 1,000 LED-light lanterns crafted into picturesque shapes and massive animal displays depicting elephants, dragons, and more ($26 for adults, $18 for ages 4-13).

ZooLights

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW | November 24–December 30

Photograph by Jim Jenkins/Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Zoo Lights brings a dazzling light show to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. You can walk through a lantern illumination display of rainforest, deserts, oceans, and polar habitats, and watch live musical performances (select nights, starting Fri through December 30, $6, National Zoo).

 

Winter Lights Festival

11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg | November 24–December 31

Photograph courtesy of the City of Gaithersburg.

Seneca Creek State Park’s 3.5-mile loop is lit up in themes such as Toyland, Winter Woods, and the Enchanted Forest. Cars can ride past more than 450 illuminated displays and sparkling trees ($10+).

 

Enchant DC

1500 S. Capitol St., SE | November 24–December 31

Photograph courtesy of Enchant DC.

Enchant returns to DC with a giant light maze and brilliant outdoor decor. The theme for this season is “Reindeer Games,” and guests can wander through the immersive 10-acre experience in search of Santa’s missing sleigh bells (Fri through December 31, $32 for adults, $24 for juniors, Nationals Park).

 

LuminoCity Winter Light Festival

501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg | November 24-January 15

Giant Candy Tree at LuminoCity Festival.

You’ll be walking in a winter wonderland at LuminoCity’s family-friendly frosty showcase. The luminescent journey takes spectators through three outdoor spaces fashioned with magical unicorns, a glowing bamboo forest, donut tunnel, and more light shows ($35+).

 

Georgetown Glow

Georgetown | December 1–January 7

Photograph courtesy of Georgetown Glow.

Outdoor art installations radiate colorful neon when the LED lights are turned on from 5 to 10 PM throughout the historic Georgetown neighborhood. This year’s sculptures and light exhibits feature nods to Star Wars, facial expressions, and hang-drying laundry. Guided walking tours are available to learn more about the artistry (Free).

 

The District’s Holiday Boat Parade

45 Sutton Sq., SW | December 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Wharf (@thewharfdc)

Watch decorated boats parade across the Washington Channel. In addition to the festive fleet, there’s ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, photos with Santa, live music by the Royals and Too Much Talent Band, and a fireworks finale (Free).

 

Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

1-A Prince St., Alexandria | December 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Alexandria VA (@visitalexva)

This waterfront parade has been running for more than 20 years. View the decorated sailboats and powerboats from any spot on the Old Town waterfront or head to Waterfront Park for crafts and a Port City Brewing Company pop-up beer garden (Free).

 

