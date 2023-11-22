Have a holly jolly holiday season with your loved ones at one of these immersive light experiences and attractions. Don’t forget to snap a festive photo to savor the memories.

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 7

The botanical garden transforms into a little more than a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake, or warm up with roasted s’mores and hot cocoa near the fire ($18).

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 7

Explore two-and-a-half miles of fairytale vignettes from the comfort of your car, driving past leaping reindeer, LED archways, glowing candy canes, and sparkling stars. There’s also plenty of bright lights to sightsee on foot through the Christmas Village and Carnival ($30+).

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria | November 17–January 1

Check out Cameron Run’s light display, skate on the ice rink, and snap a Instagram-worthy photo in front of giant stars and shimmering archways ($8+).

1238 Maryland Ave., SW | December 20–January 3

The interactive museum Artechouse is bringing back their gift factory panorama with kaleidoscopic nutcrackers, giant swinging Christmas bells, and a candy-cane carousel. You can sip an exhibit-inspired mocktail or cocktail at the bar, and then venture through the indoor imaginative world ($25+ for adults, $17+ for ages 4-15, free for ages 4 and under).

100 Maryland Ave., SW | November 23–January 1

Here’s a chance to see some of your favorite DC landmarks in floral form. More than 20 plant-created landmarks and monuments will fill the US Botanic Garden Conservatory, while model trains chug through the holiday display in the gated outdoor gardens. There are festive lights weaved throughout the garden exhibit for guests to discover, and live holiday music on a select nights in December (free).

8025 Galleria Dr., Tysons | November 24–February 18

Take a whimsical stroll with your besties through an outdoor maze of glowing Chinese lanterns. This pop-up experience features 1,000 LED-light lanterns crafted into picturesque shapes and massive animal displays depicting elephants, dragons, and more ($26 for adults, $18 for ages 4-13).

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW | November 24–December 30

Zoo Lights brings a dazzling light show to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. You can walk through a lantern illumination display of rainforest, deserts, oceans, and polar habitats, and watch live musical performances (select nights, starting Fri through December 30, $6, National Zoo).

11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg | November 24–December 31

Seneca Creek State Park’s 3.5-mile loop is lit up in themes such as Toyland, Winter Woods, and the Enchanted Forest. Cars can ride past more than 450 illuminated displays and sparkling trees ($10+).

1500 S. Capitol St., SE | November 24–December 31

Enchant returns to DC with a giant light maze and brilliant outdoor decor. The theme for this season is “Reindeer Games,” and guests can wander through the immersive 10-acre experience in search of Santa’s missing sleigh bells (Fri through December 31, $32 for adults, $24 for juniors, Nationals Park).

501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg | November 24-January 15

You’ll be walking in a winter wonderland at LuminoCity’s family-friendly frosty showcase. The luminescent journey takes spectators through three outdoor spaces fashioned with magical unicorns, a glowing bamboo forest, donut tunnel, and more light shows ($35+).

Georgetown | December 1–January 7

Outdoor art installations radiate colorful neon when the LED lights are turned on from 5 to 10 PM throughout the historic Georgetown neighborhood. This year’s sculptures and light exhibits feature nods to Star Wars, facial expressions, and hang-drying laundry. Guided walking tours are available to learn more about the artistry (Free).

45 Sutton Sq., SW | December 2

Watch decorated boats parade across the Washington Channel. In addition to the festive fleet, there’s ornament decorating, holiday karaoke, photos with Santa, live music by the Royals and Too Much Talent Band, and a fireworks finale (Free).

1-A Prince St., Alexandria | December 2

This waterfront parade has been running for more than 20 years. View the decorated sailboats and powerboats from any spot on the Old Town waterfront or head to Waterfront Park for crafts and a Port City Brewing Company pop-up beer garden (Free).

