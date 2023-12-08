3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:

1

An apartment in Columbia Heights

Where: 1415 Girard St., NW #206

Price: $279,000

This 605-square-foot corner unit has one bedroom and one bathroom. The apartment features crown molding, ample counter space, and private bike storage. Plus, the building uses solar panels.

2

An Alexandria townhouse

Where: 227 N West St., Alexandria

Price: $899,000

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom residence is located within walking distance of shops and restaurants on King Street. A well-appointed kitchen has quartz countertops, a pot filler, and a Sub-Zero fridge. French doors open onto a back patio.

3

A chateau-style home in Bethesda

Where: 8710 Fernwood Rd., Bethesda

Price: $6,900,000

There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in this 10,302-square-foot home. Throughout the interior you’ll find high ceilings, large windows, and Santos rosewood floors. Other highlights include an elevator, wine cellar, detached pool house, and a panic room.