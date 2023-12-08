5 Romantic Holiday Date Ideas Around DC

Twinkling lights, hanging mistletoe, and a chill in the air that makes you want to snuggle up close: Is there a more romantic time of year than the holiday season? Make the most of the festive vibes with these date ideas.

Go skating at an outdoor ice rink

Holding hands while skating (or, let’s be honest, slipping) is a moment straight out of a holiday rom-com. Head to the National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden (7th St. and Constitution Ave., NW) for a skating session on the outdoor rink followed by a cup of cozy cocoa or hot cider. The ice rink at Enchant DC (1500 South Capitol St., SE) in Nationals Park is surrounded by dazzling light displays, and you can continue the evening at the Christmas village or get lost together in the illuminated maze.

Stroll through colorful light displays

Vibrant light displays are the perfect backdrop for a winter date. More than 1,000 Chinese lanterns glow with LED lights during the Winter Lantern Festival (8025 Galleria Drive., Tysons). The elaborate silk installations are crafted into various flora and fauna. The Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna) has a gazebo overlooking the lake for a picturesque view of the lights reflecting off the water. Walk the trail with warm beverages, and then cozy up by the fire to roast some marshmallows.

Sip cocktails at a festive pop-up bar

Reinvigorate the typical drinks date with some holiday cheer. Bars around DC are decking the halls and serving yuletide specials. Morris American Bar (1020 Seventh St., NW) is turning into “A Morris Christmas Story,” pouring drinks into Christmas ornaments and Santa mugs. (Tickets are required.) For over-the-top decor, go to the Miracle at Death Punch (2321 18th St., NW) pop-up in Adams Morgan, where the ceiling is festooned with red and green balloons and giant ornaments abound. A special drink menu includes hot buttered rum and a riff on eggnog.

Tour the city’s beautiful trees

There are many resplendent, towering Christmas trees in Washington, and the pines offer a scenic path around town. Start by picking up some hot beverages to keep your hands toasty on the walk, and then map out your path. Some of our favorite options include the rainbow tree at downtown hotel Riggs (900 F St., NW) hung with embroidery hoops, the National Christmas Tree on the the Ellipse (1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) surrounded by 58 smaller trees, and the tree in Union Station (50 Massachusetts Ave., NE) decorated with tiny flags representing America and Norway.

Catch a holiday show

Dinner and a show is an evergreen date night, and seasonal performances make for a festive evening. The Nutcracker is a holiday classic, and the Washington Ballet performs the show at Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW) with a DC twist: The story is set in Georgetown and George Washington is the Nutcracker. For romantic lighting paired with holiday music, a string quartet performs a medley of songs during Fever’s Candlelight Concerts at the Howard Theatre (620 T St., NW) and St. Francis Hall (1340 Quincy St., NE).

