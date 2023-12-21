15 New Year’s Eve Shows and Parties in the DC Area

Happy New Year’s Eve, DC!

2023 is coming to a close in a few days, so here’s a list of exciting parties, concerts, and experiences to keep your December 31 occupied. See you in 2024!

1. Oh He Dead concert

December 31

location_on Union Stage language Website

DC’s own indie soul band Oh He Dead will rock Union Stage alongside local go-go group Mambo Sauce as the clock counts down to midnight. You can expect to hear soulful retro tunes from their latest album, Pretty ($35+).

2. New Year’s Eve with E.U. and Sugar Bear

December 31

location_onBethesda Theater language Website

Go-go beats paired with call-and-response vocals are sure to get you moving on the last night of the year. Sugar Bear and his Experience Unlimited band are well-versed in throwing jumping parties—they’ve been around for more than 50 years ($40+).

3. Emmet Swimming concert

December 31

location_on The Atlantis language Website

If you want to be a part of The Atlantis history, you can snag a ticket to the Emmet Swimming concert happening on New Year’s Eve. This live performance headlining the Fairfax alternative-rock quartet is the nostalgic venue’s very first New Year’s show ($55).

4. Dancing Queen: ABBA Glitter Disco NYE Extravaganza

December 31

location_on Howard Theatre language Website

The ABBA-inspired disco dance party at 9:30 Club is sold out, but there’s another way to shake your groove thing into 2024. Dress up in your best glitter disco attire for a NYE Extravaganza featuring live DJ spins at Howard Theatre produced by Club Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger ($35+).

5. Ultimate 80’s NYE Dance Party with DJ D

December 31

location_on Jammin Java language Website

This ’80s-themed dance bash is selling quickly. DJ D will be playing favorite throwback hits until 1 AM and showcasing crowd singalongs and name-that-tune contests. At midnight, there’s a champagne toast and ball drop ($35).

6. A Jazz New Year’s Eve: Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

December 31

location_on Kennedy Center language Website

Here’s a way to jazz up your holiday, and end the night early. These Kennedy Center concerts with award-winning jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force has two showtimes: 7 and 9 PM. Whether you’re hoping to skip the midnight hooray, or hang out late, this performance will be a great show for audiences wanting to relive the magical era of big band and swing music ($79+).

7. VUE Silver & Blue Soíree

December 31

location_on VUE Rooftop language Website

Gaze at the Washington Monument while sipping open-bar drinks and dining on passed hors d’oeuvres at VUE Rooftop DC. The Hotel Washington gem is hosting an elegant evening with live music from seven-piece band Millennium and DJ Snow, Casino Royale games where you can play for prizes, and a midnight toast. Guests are encouraged to wear silver and blue ($219).

8. The Taylor Party

December 31

location_on The Anthem language Website

This year was all things Taylor Swift so why not close the year with a Swiftie finale? Come dressed to impress in your best Taylor-era outfit to compete for prizes in the costume contest. In addition to listing to nonstop pop star tunes, partygoers can taste on-theme cocktails, take photographs in the photo booth, and go home with a new friendship bracelet ($35+).

9. Big Night DC New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

December 31

location_on Gaylord National Resort & Hotel language Website

The name of this NYE jamboree is not an exaggeration. The Big Night celebration boasts an impressive lineup of DJs and performers, and will span multiple rooms of National Harbor’s Gaylord National Resort & Hotel. The party is set to run for six hours across 13 dance floors. Some of the private-table options have sold out, but there’s general admission and VIP tickets still available ($110+).

10. Cirque du 2024 International Global Gala

December 31

location_on Omni Shoreham Hotel language Website

This unique international event is a great way to add variety to the standard December 31 plans. The luxury hotel welcomes thousands each year to party into the New Year. This year’s gala is a cirque-inspired black tie event highlighting an array of international cultures through music, dance, and cuisine. Be on the lookout for appearances by Washington Nationals’ mascots Teddy and Abe ($114+).

11. First Night Alexandria

December 31

location_on Old Town language Website

One of the area’s beloved New Year’s Eve traditions is Alexandria’s family-friendly fireworks show. Leading up to the illuminations, Old Town museums, churches, hotels, and more institutions will host performing arts, live music, and dance parties ($10+).

12. Pretty in Pink

December 31

location_on Lucha Rosa language Website

On New Year’s we wear pink, according to Lucha Rosa. This rooftop restaurant and lounge atop the Moxy Hotel could be the perfect location for a girls’ night out with your besties. The upscale Mexican space will serve passed crab cakes, prime rib sliders, and more bites, while DJ Malik mixes tunes. Also, there’s a nice view of the fireworks ($150).

13. “All That Glitters” New Year’s Eve Party

December 31

location_on Ashore Resort and Beach Club language Website

If you’re looking for a drivable getaway to unwind after the holiday craze, you can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Ashore Resort & Beach Club on the Maryland shore. The Ocean City property opened earlier this year with beachfront views and multiple restaurants. For NYE, there’s an All That Glitters party that’s selling out fast complete with live entertainment from acoustic group Doug Kaetz & From The Dark River, open bar, passed bites, and a cheers to 2024 ($75).

14. New Year’s Eve Monopoly

December 31

location_on DC9 Nightclub language Website

You don’t have to travel to New York to watch the Time Square ball drop, because DC9 Nightclub plans to show the festivities on a big screen. The game board-themed gathering features Monopoly games and prizes, hats and noisemakers, beverages, and beats by DJ Matt Bailer ($60+).

15. Brand New Day VII

December 31-January 2

location_on Flash language Website

Flash’s Brand New Day party is never-ending: neighbors can dance the night away for more than 30 hours. Now in its seventh year, the nonstop music marathon allows guests to choose the amount of fun they’d like to indulge in by offering multiple variations of timed passes. There’s a ticket for the full weekend pass, or guests can opt for just a January 1 day or night pass ($70+).

