DC

1

Where: Kalorama.

Bought by: Sonia McArdle, an artist, and Richard McArdle, a former Goldman Sachs executive.

Listed: $4,200,000.

Sold: $3,800,000.

Days on market: 122.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half baths, with two fireplaces, a library, a media room, two patios, and a garden.

2

Where: West End.

Sold by: Mitchell N. Schear, a commercial real-estate developer.

Listed: $4,750,000.

Sold: $4,000,000.

Days on market: 157.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and three baths across 3,096 square feet, with a terrace and two garage spaces.

3

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Rebecca G. Baker, a director at the National Institutes of Health, and Ryan S. Plasky, a partner at Fried Frank.

Listed: $3,046,000.

Sold: $3,100,000.

Days on market: 9.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three and a half baths, with two fireplaces, a finished carriage house, and four parking spaces.

4

Where: Woodley Park.

Bought by: Barbara R. Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities, and Michael J. Snyder.

Listed: $3,475,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: 267.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and three and a half baths, with high ceilings, two garage spaces, and access to a communal garden terrace and rooftop terrace.

Virginia

5

Where: Vienna.

Bought by: Darryl Pounds, a real-­estate developer and former Washington football team cornerback.

Listed: $2,250,000.

Sold: $2,050,000.

Days on market: 86.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Eight bedrooms, seven baths, and two half baths, with a home theater, four-car garage, and studio apartment.

6

Where: Alexandria.

Bought by: Daniel P. Muino, a partner at Morrison Foerster, and Mary T. Muino, an attorney-­adviser at the State Department.

Listed: $2,500,000.

Sold: $2,700,000.

Days on market: 2.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five and a half baths, with three fireplaces, a finished basement, a large patio, and a three-car garage.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Michael J. Glosserman, former managing partner at JBG Smith.

Listed: $4,190,000.

Sold: $3,887,750.

Days on market: 118.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Fully renovated, with six bedrooms, six and a half baths, three fireplaces, multiple terraces, a deck with a pergola, a lap pool, a koi pond, and a three-car garage.

This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.