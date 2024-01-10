DC
1
Where: Kalorama.
Bought by: Sonia McArdle, an artist, and Richard McArdle, a former Goldman Sachs executive.
Listed: $4,200,000.
Sold: $3,800,000.
Days on market: 122.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half baths, with two fireplaces, a library, a media room, two patios, and a garden.
2
Where: West End.
Sold by: Mitchell N. Schear, a commercial real-estate developer.
Listed: $4,750,000.
Sold: $4,000,000.
Days on market: 157.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: Three bedrooms and three baths across 3,096 square feet, with a terrace and two garage spaces.
3
Where: Chevy Chase.
Bought by: Rebecca G. Baker, a director at the National Institutes of Health, and Ryan S. Plasky, a partner at Fried Frank.
Listed: $3,046,000.
Sold: $3,100,000.
Days on market: 9.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three and a half baths, with two fireplaces, a finished carriage house, and four parking spaces.
4
Where: Woodley Park.
Bought by: Barbara R. Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities, and Michael J. Snyder.
Listed: $3,475,000.
Sold: $2,800,000.
Days on market: 267.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: Three bedrooms and three and a half baths, with high ceilings, two garage spaces, and access to a communal garden terrace and rooftop terrace.
Virginia
5
Where: Vienna.
Bought by: Darryl Pounds, a real-estate developer and former Washington football team cornerback.
Listed: $2,250,000.
Sold: $2,050,000.
Days on market: 86.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Eight bedrooms, seven baths, and two half baths, with a home theater, four-car garage, and studio apartment.
6
Where: Alexandria.
Bought by: Daniel P. Muino, a partner at Morrison Foerster, and Mary T. Muino, an attorney-adviser at the State Department.
Listed: $2,500,000.
Sold: $2,700,000.
Days on market: 2.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five and a half baths, with three fireplaces, a finished basement, a large patio, and a three-car garage.
Maryland
7
Where: Bethesda.
Sold by: Michael J. Glosserman, former managing partner at JBG Smith.
Listed: $4,190,000.
Sold: $3,887,750.
Days on market: 118.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Fully renovated, with six bedrooms, six and a half baths, three fireplaces, multiple terraces, a deck with a pergola, a lap pool, a koi pond, and a three-car garage.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.