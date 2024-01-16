3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC

Hot
King Spa
What: Saunas at the Korean day spa King Spa.
Temperature: 140 to 350.
Go if: You want to boost skin circulation.
Details: This spa is like a choose-your-own-adventure for saunas, with 11 options including detoxifying amethyst crystal and a room gilded with gold leaf. Day passes start at $60.
Warm
Balian Springs
What: Hydrotherapy pool at the “wellness club” Balian Springs.
Temperature: 92.
Go if: You’re experiencing joint pain.
Details: The massive pool is framed by palm trees, while massaging jets—plus a poolside bar serving CBD mocktails—up the relaxation levels. Day passes start at $130.
Cold
St. James
location_on 6805 Industrial Rd., Springfield; 6828 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
What: Cryotherapy at Courted, the spa in the St. James sports club.
Temperature: Typically minus 202.
Go if: Your muscles are sore and inflamed.
Details: Drop into a chamber filled with ultra-chilly air for about three minutes to aid your body’s recovery response. Heads up: You’ll be completely submerged from the neck down. Sessions start at $50.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.