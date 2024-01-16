Illustration by Asya Demidova.

3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC

Spa-day activities designed to make your body feel better depending on what ails you.

Contents
Hot

King Spa

location_on 25330 Eastern Marketplace Plaza, Chantilly

language Website

Photograph courtesy of King Spa.

What: Saunas at the Korean day spa King Spa.

Temperature: 140 to 350.

Go if: You want to boost skin circulation.

Details: This spa is like a choose-your-own-adventure for saunas, with 11 options including detoxifying amethyst crystal and a room gilded with gold leaf. Day passes start at $60.

 

Warm

Balian Springs

location_on 6432 General Green Way, Alexandria

language Website

Photograph by Elan Irving.

What: Hydrotherapy pool at the “wellness club” Balian Springs.

Temperature: 92.

Go if: You’re experiencing joint pain.

Details: The massive pool is framed by palm trees, while massaging jets—plus a poolside bar serving CBD mocktails—up the relaxation levels. Day passes start at $130.

 

Cold

St. James

location_on 6805 Industrial Rd., Springfield; 6828 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

language Website

Photograph by Laura Metzler.

What: Cryotherapy at Courted, the ­spa in the St. James sports club.

Temperature: Typically minus 202.

Go if: Your muscles are sore and inflamed.

Details: Drop into a chamber filled with ultra-chilly air for about three minutes to aid your body’s recovery response. Heads up: You’ll be completely submerged from the neck down. Sessions start at $50.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

