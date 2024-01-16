3 Notable Washingtonians on How They Practice Self-Care

Abby Phillip
Anchor, CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip
Social: @abbydphillip
Self-care strategy: “I’ve been really into walks of late. Some days I’m really exhausted, but I can usually find the time to go out for a walk with my dog, Booker. It instantly makes me feel better. I’ve also been carving out time for some little things, like getting my nails done. I’ve been embracing fun nail designs lately.”
After a hard news day: “My workday ends at around 11:30 at night, so often I’m exhausted, particularly after a tough news day or week. But on Friday nights, I still sit on the couch with a glass of wine and watch one of the Real Housewives franchises. Currently watching the New York season.”
Carla Hall
Chef, author, and TV personality
Social: @carlaphall
Self-care strategy: “Everyone always asks, ‘How do you balance your life?’ Balance doesn’t exist—you create the balance. It’s really important for me to, in a day, write ‘nothing’ on my calendar. That nothing day is mine. By putting ‘nothing’ on my calendar, then that day is taken. It’s available, but it is only available to me.”
Food as wellness: “I absolutely love going to the grocery store, just walking up and down the aisles. For years after Top Chef, going to the grocery store was like a ‘beat the clock’ activity. So when I don’t have a list, and I have the time to just walk up and down the aisle and decide, it truly is self-care.”
Tony Polcari
Influencer and consultant
Social: @tonypindc
Self-care strategy: “Using music to center myself. The Bee Gees are a big one, the Temptations, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross. Motown music can get me really fired up. Meditation and prayer in the morning, and then I also watch a little Morning Joe on MSNBC. I am like a 45-year-old trapped in this [25-year-old] body.
Digital detox: “In the beginning, I was a lot more invested in what people thought of me. The more you post, you’re going to see people that are not in your best interest. So I try to post and come back after—I’m hands-off for the rest of the day. Having that boundary helps me stay sane.”
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.