3 Notable Washingtonians on How They Practice Self-Care

Tony P, Carla Hall, and Abby Phillip on staying sane with their busy schedules.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Abby Phillip
  2. Carla Hall
  4. Tony Polcari

Abby Phillip

Anchor, CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip

Social: @abbydphillip

Self-care strategy: “I’ve been really into walks of late. Some days I’m really exhausted, but I can usually find the time to go out for a walk with my dog, Booker. It instantly makes me feel better. I’ve also been carving out time for some little things, like getting my nails done. I’ve been embracing fun nail designs lately.”

After a hard news day: “My workday ends at around 11:30 at night, so often I’m exhausted, particularly after a tough news day or week. But on Friday nights, I still sit on the couch with a glass of wine and watch one of the Real Housewives franchises. Currently watching the New York season.”

 

Back to Top

Carla Hall

Chef, author, and TV personality

Back to Top

Social: @carlaphall

Self-care strategy: “Everyone always asks, ‘How do you balance your life?’ Balance doesn’t exist—you create the balance. It’s really important for me to, in a day, write ‘nothing’ on my calendar. That nothing day is mine. By putting ‘nothing’ on my calendar, then that day is taken. It’s available, but it is only available to me.”

Food as wellness: “I absolutely love going to the grocery store, just walking up and down the aisles. For years after Top Chef, going to the grocery store was like a ‘beat the clock’ activity. So when I don’t have a list, and I have the time to just walk up and down the aisle and decide, it truly is self-care.”

 

Back to Top

Tony Polcari

Influencer and consultant

Back to Top

Social: @tonypindc

Self-care strategy: “Using music to center myself. The Bee Gees are a big one, the Temptations, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross. Motown music can get me really fired up. Meditation and prayer in the morning, and then I also watch a little Morning Joe on MSNBC. I am like a 45-year-old trapped in this [25-year-old] body.

Digital detox: “In the beginning, I was a lot more invested in what people thought of me. The more you post, you’re going to see people that are not in your best interest. So I try to post and come back after—I’m hands-off for the rest of the day. Having that boundary helps me stay sane.”

Back to Top

Abby Phillip

Anchor, CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip

Social: @abbydphillip

Self-care strategy: “I’ve been really into walks of late. Some days I’m really exhausted, but I can usually find the time to go out for a walk with my dog, Booker. It instantly makes me feel better. I’ve also been carving out time for some little things, like getting my nails done. I’ve been embracing fun nail designs lately.”

After a hard news day: “My workday ends at around 11:30 at night, so often I’m exhausted, particularly after a tough news day or week. But on Friday nights, I still sit on the couch with a glass of wine and watch one of the Real Housewives franchises. Currently watching the New York season.”

 

Back to Top

Carla Hall

Chef, author, and TV personality

Back to Top

Social: @carlaphall

Self-care strategy: “Everyone always asks, ‘How do you balance your life?’ Balance doesn’t exist—you create the balance. It’s really important for me to, in a day, write ‘nothing’ on my calendar. That nothing day is mine. By putting ‘nothing’ on my calendar, then that day is taken. It’s available, but it is only available to me.”

Food as wellness: “I absolutely love going to the grocery store, just walking up and down the aisles. For years after Top Chef, going to the grocery store was like a ‘beat the clock’ activity. So when I don’t have a list, and I have the time to just walk up and down the aisle and decide, it truly is self-care.”

 

Back to Top

Tony Polcari

Influencer and consultant

Back to Top

Social: @tonypindc

Self-care strategy: “Using music to center myself. The Bee Gees are a big one, the Temptations, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross. Motown music can get me really fired up. Meditation and prayer in the morning, and then I also watch a little Morning Joe on MSNBC. I am like a 45-year-old trapped in this [25-year-old] body.

Digital detox: “In the beginning, I was a lot more invested in what people thought of me. The more you post, you’re going to see people that are not in your best interest. So I try to post and come back after—I’m hands-off for the rest of the day. Having that boundary helps me stay sane.”

Related
Online Life Is Stressful. Reclaim Your Sanity With These 10 Tips.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.

Inside DC’s Absurdly Confusing Recreational Weed Market