Illustration by Asya Demidova.

Want to Try Mindful Meditation? Here’s How to Get Started.

Two DC mental-health therapists share tips on how you can start managing your stress today.

Contents
  1. Use Audio-Visual Aids
  2. Start Small
  3. Don’t Fear Your Thoughts

When you feel yourself succumbing to stress, slowing down and bringing your attention to the present moment can help clear anxious thoughts, making them more manageable. Meditation doesn’t need to be another item to slog through on a long to-do list, but rather a habit integrated into your daily routine. DC mental-health therapist Kevin Hollander and wellness coach Dave Trachtenberg share suggestions for getting started.

 

Use Audio-Visual Aids

Silent meditation can be overwhelming for beginners, so Hollander recommends starting with short guided sessions accompanied by soothing videos. (Apps such as Headspace and Calm offer some direction.) Imagery and sounds–such as binaural beats or a cascading river–help anchor mind and body. “I’ve always found it hard to just focus on my breath,” says Hollander. “It’s so much easier to focus on someone who’s speaking, sounds you’re listening to, or your body.”

 

Start Small

Our brains process thousands of thoughts each day, so it can be intimidating to sit still and acknowledge all of them. Trachtenberg says to begin by practicing meditation in short bursts, then building up. If your goal is to meditate 20 minutes a day, start with just a minute a few times a week: “It’s no different than cardio or running–someone’s not in shape, you don’t tell them to run five miles every day.”

 

Don’t Fear Your Thoughts

At the onset, you may be overwhelmed by intrusive thoughts and anxieties–a source of intimidation for many beginners. Part of meditation is practicing how to let those come and go without any attachment to them. “People feel such shame or guilt about their thoughts. But it’s just not a representation of you,” says Hollander. “We all have thoughts that are weird or random or scary.” Next time your thoughts start to feel formidable, be intentional about trying simply to observe them rather than forming judgments.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

