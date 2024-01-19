4 More Restaurant Weeks to Look Forward to This Winter

RAMW’s official DC Restaurant Week is coming to a close on Sunday, January 21 (although some restaurants are extending their specially priced menus). Now, it’s the suburbs’ turn. Here are more promotions to look forward to.

Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 28

Over 80 bars and restaurants take part in Alexandria’s Restaurant Week (really ten days). Multi-course dinner menus start at $30, and there are $40 and $50 options at some places. Check out the offerings at Virginia’s Darling in Old Town, and the new Zuki Moon in Del Ray.

Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 28

Falls Church’s promotion—also ten days long—highlights 40 restaurants and bars. Deals vary by place, and not all are prix fixe menus. We think it’s a good time to check out Ellie Bird, which is serving a $55 dinner menu, Pho Ga Vang, which is dishing out half-price appetizers, or La Tingeria, which is offering two tostadas and a drink for a mere $8.

Monday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25

Over 30 restaurants are offering set menus–available for dine-in or takeout–for $10, $20, and $35. Participating restaurants include Barrel and Crow, Chiko, and Josephine Gluten Free Bakery.

Sunday, February 25 to Sunday, March 3

For eight days, a diverse mix of Fairfax restaurants will serve up menus priced at $10, $25, or $40. Past participating restaurants have included Bollywood Bistro, Meokja, Meokja, and My Empanadas.