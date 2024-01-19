Where To Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Snow is falling in DC, and local bars and restaurants are inviting people to defrost with deals on cozy food and drinks. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the day, so check in later for more specials.

Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This beer bar at the Roost in Capitol Hill is hosting an all-day happy hour with discounted lagers and boozy or non-alcoholic hot cider.

Hi-Lawn

1309 5th St., NE

The rooftop bar and restaurant on top of Union Market is pouring $7 hot cocktails from 11 AM to 5 PM. There’s hot cocoa and cider on the menu, too. If you want to build a snowman, the bar is providing carrot noses.

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St., SE

Escape the icy streets in the Navy Yard brewery, which is offering happy hour prices from 11 AM to 6 PM.

City-State Brewing Company

705 Edgewood St., NE

Celebrate the return of snow’s with an extended happy hour from 1 PM to 8 PM.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St., SW

If you have a snow day, the Wharf restaurant is serving brunch until 3 PM. Hot cocktails are half off.

Anxo

711 Kennedy St., NW

Head over to the cidery—also home to Brightwood Pizza—from 12 PM to 6 PM for snow day deals. Specials include $5 drafts and $7 margaritas, plus hot chocolate and mulled cider.

Charley Prime Foods

9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg

If you’ve got kids home from school today, bring them to the Gaithersburg eatery for a free lunch.

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1900 N St. NW; 1405 T St., NW; 2920 District Ave., Fairfax; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac

Stop by multiple locations of this Cuban cafe for all-day happy hour, which includes toasty empanadas for $2.25 and cocktails for $8.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE.

This Capitol Hill bar is serving $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as $8 Irish coffee and boozy hot chocolate.

The Sovereign

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

A snow day menu features onion soup gratinee and a hot toddy riff for $10 each. Special drafts are available for $5.