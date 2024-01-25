Black History Month: 16 Events to Celebrate in the DC-Area

Black History month is just around the corner, and there’s a lot happening around DC to celebrate it. Check out author talks, concerts, plays, and more:



“African Americans in the Arts” events

location_on National Museum of African American History and Culture, 1400 Constitution Ave., NW language Website Beginning February 2

Throughout February, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will offer a mix of in-person and online events exploring the theme of African Americans in the arts. Chefs will offer special menus at Sweet Home Cafe; kids can meet Black divers and beekeepers and participate in STEM activities; and adults are invited to join author talks, print gel plates, browse exhibits, and more (free+).

National Cathedral’s “Onward and Upward” concert

location_on 3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW language Website February 3

Spoken word, dance, and live music are highlights of Washington National Cathedral’s evening commemoration. Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel and Katherine Smith Contemporary Dance Ensemble are among the performers, and you can watch the family-friendly event virtually or in-person (free).

For The Culture marketplace

location_on 5832 Georgia Ave., NW language Website February 3

This pop-up market and vendor fair, hosted by social networking group DMV Does, encourages patrons to sip, vibe, and shop. Attendees can browse and sample offerings from Black-owned brands, eateries, and drink-makers while jamming to a live DJ. (free).

The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes

location_on 641 D St., NW language Website February 4 through March 3

The vibrant Woolly Mammoth theater company specializes in presenting original works by diverse writers. Next month, its Penn Quarter venue will host the world premiere of The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes, a play written by Virginia-born Vivian J.O. Barnes. The production—which features an all Black women cast—tells the story of an HBCU dance team as they prepare for a major homecoming performance (pay-what-you-will tickets available).

Book talk with Clay Cane

location_on 2021 14th St., NW language Website February 4

Author Clay Clane is stopping by Busboys and Poets to talk about The Grift, his history and cultural analysis of Black republicans. Cane will discuss the future of Black politics with Sirius XM radio host Reecie Colbert in an open forum at the cafe, and the event will be livestreamed (free).

African American Film Series

location_on 4701 Seminary Rd. Alexandria language Website February 8 and February 29

Alexandria Library will screen a series of films related to Black history and music. The Ellen Coolidge Burke Branch Library will feature two afternoon showings: The Banker on February 8, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on February 29 (free).

Historically Black Phrases Live!

location_on 901 G St., NW language Website February 8

Co-authors Tre’vell Anderson and Jarrett Hill of the book Historically Black Phrases are bringing their comedic game show to MLK Memorial Library. The two-hour contest will quiz contestants on their knowledge of Black culture, movies, lyrics, actors, and more. Join the excitement, and compete for a copy of the book (free).

DC Black History Film Festival

location_on 1215 U St., NW language Website February 9 through February 11

This annual festival celebrates Black culture through art and film at the Lincoln Theatre. The 2024 lineup is forthcoming, but last year’s events included documentary and short film screenings, discussions with filmmakers, and live performances (free).

African American Heritage Trail

location_on 201 S. Washington St., Alexandria language Website February 10

The Southern route of the African American Heritage Trail launched last year, and next month, the members of the trail’s committee are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation of new interpretive signage. Take a self-guided walking tour and learn about Alexandria’s role in the domestic slave trade, Black astronomer Benjamin Banneker, ship-building in early Alexandria, and more (free).

Black History Month at Library of Congress

location_on 10 First St., SE language Website February 15

Take advantage of the Library’s after-hours program, which lets you explore rare books, prints, and photographs every Thursday night. And check out special events like a concert from Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr., a book talk with historian Kerri Greenidge, and a discussion with poet Major Jackson (free).

Tempestuous Elements

location_on 1101 Sixth St., SW language Website February 16 through March 17

Interested in local Black history? Arena Stage’s production of play Tempestuous Elements follows the life of activist and teacher Anna Julia Cooper, who fought for fair education at DC’s historic M Street School ($56+).

“Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” concert

location_on 2700 F St., NW language Website February 18

The annual tribute concert to Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.returns to the Kennedy Center with performances by the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs and Choral Arts Symphonic Chorus. Special guests include vocalist Ralph Alan Herndon, soprano Simone Paulwell, hip-hop artist Konshens the MC, and actor David Anthony Johnson ($25+).

Black Trivia Night

location_on 9430 Annapolis Rd. Lanham language Website February 18

The House of Comedy & Jazz will host a Black-history-themed trivia game. Groups can compete for cash prizes, and there will be live music after the game ($25+).

“A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show”

location_on 7801 Alumni Dr., College Park language Website February 18

Dive into the works of Black women artists at a pop-up art show held at University of Maryland’s Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. The touring exhibit spotlights paintings, sculptures, and digital installations, and the event also includes food, cocktails, a DJ, and live music. ($30+).

“Seven Black Minutes” comedy show

location_on 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE language Website February 23

Busboys and Poets is hosting a Black History Month edition of comedy series Seven Black Minutes. Seven Black comedians from around the country will perform seven minutes of stand-up. There will also be a Black culture and history trivia contest and a best dressed contest, where the winner gets $100 (tickets not yet on sale).

Black History Month Literary Weekend

location_on Various locations in Bowie and Oxon Hill language Website February 22 through February 24

The 8th annual Black History Month Literary Weekend returns to Maryland with a jazz brunch, coffee talks with several authors, live music, a silent auction, a fashion show, book signings, and more ($68+).

