13 Fun Patios and Drink Gardens Around DC

5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney

This farm and brewery in Olney is a great destination for a group. In addition to small and large glamping tents, heat-seekers can book fire pits with seating for up to six around a wood-burning blaze (note: there’s a fee of $85 per fire pit reservation). Expect seasonal brews and beer-friendly fare like pretzels and pizza.

1306 18th St., NW

The trendy Dupont Circle hangout goes all-out with seasonal decor, whether it’s cherry blossoms in spring or fall faux-liage. Winter brings a canopy of twinkling lights, plus comfy blankets and pillows, and seasonal treats like spiked Mexican coffees.

1309 Fifth St., NE

Union Market’s massive rooftop bar/restaurant combines 360-degree views with fire pit seating and hot cocktails. Happy hour runs all day Sunday through Friday.

476 K St NW

The wood-fired Mexican restaurant is made for outdoor service, with a cactus-dotted 80-seat front patio that is adaptable to all weather, with heaters and pergola shields that automatically cover diners when it rains. Sip on tequila and mezcal flights, plus passionfruit and tamarind margaritas.

1825 Capital One Dr, Tysons

This Japanese-inspired hotel eatery, one a few restaurants that has reinvigorated the Tysons dining scene, has private gas fire pits and outdoor lounge seating on its rooftop.

6124 MacArthur Blvd, Bethesda

This summer, the stalwart Spring Valley delicatessen and butcher brought its Pitmasters Back Alley BBQ operation and a small market to the quaint Bonfield’s historic service station just outside DC. Its outdoor area is shaded by a big maple tree.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The beer garden at the Roost, Capitol Hill’s 12,500-square-foot “culinary clubhouse,” features 50 taps and a focus on low-ABV selections. It’s also got a heated, covered patio looking out onto a leafy street lined with row houses.

2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Following a million dollar renovation, the Arlington hangout reopened in 2022 with a huge, heated rooftop bar and lush garden terrace set with glowing lanterns. There, sip on cocktails like a spicy tangerine margarita or a rum-spiked chai. Happy hour deals are good, too—including $3 off share plates like short rib sliders, wings, and dips (offered Tuesday through Friday, 3 to 7 PM).

1734 N St., NW

One of DC’s prettiest patios is ready for cool weather with fire pits and seasonal libations under the century-old wisteria vines. Chef Tony Chittum’s locally sourced, Mediterranean menus boast warming dishes like mushroom arancini and oak-roasted meats and fish.

9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Silver Spring’s sprawling restaurant and garden—which took over the historic Mr. K’s Tollhouse space—is an all-seasons destination. Patrons can make reservations for Oktoberfest-style patio seating, or for space in the garden. Head chef Danny Wells dishes up comforting al fresco eats like kale-and-artichoke dip and steamed mussels.

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

Chef/owner Jacques Haeringer’s elegant Great Falls restaurant feels more like a French country escape than ever. A lovely garden and koi pond is ringed with patio tables as well as private gazebos that can seat up to seven guests. Produce from the garden makes its way onto the lunch and dinner menus, filled with French classics.

1940 11th St., NW

At this Southwestern-inspired wine garden, diners can warm up with happy hour specials like a Hatch chili burger on the front patio, or find a pillowy nook in the rear courtyard. Both are lined with heaters and retractable roofing to beat the chill, plus wood-burning chimineas that’ll fire up when the temps drop.

1101 First St., NE

NoMa’s huge beer garden has big stein energy—and the fire pits to match. Over 20 drafts are joined by hot cocktails when temperatures drop. Groups can also reserve cozy outdoor cabanas, which generally fit five to 10 guests, with no minimums (booking fees vary by date and time).

This post has been updated from an earlier version.