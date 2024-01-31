9 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your New Girlfriend or Boyfriend Will Love

Wondering what to get your new girlfriend or boyfriend for Valentine’s Day? Gifting something to someone you just started dating can be tricky, but we’ve rounded up some sweet ideas. The best part? They are all from Washington, DC-area shops.

For the Self-Care Lover

Salt & Sundry is selling a limited-edition Valentine’s Day gift box that’s perfect for someone who needs some TLC. The $92 box includes a red glass “Love Potion” candle by Brooklyn Candle Studio; a Butter Love by L.C. bath soak with organic hibiscus, rose, and Himalayan salt; a Poppy and Pout burgundy lip tint; Violet Bonfire matches handmade with screen-printed cardboard; and two Fine & Raw hazelnut chocolates.

For the Fashion Lover

If your girlfriend loves to make a fashion statement, these Tuckernuck earrings may make her swoon. The subtle heart shape and plum coloring make these accessories a great addition to a date-night outfit and can easily be dressed up or down. They sell for $68.

For the Flower Lover

DC’s She Loves Me floral shop is offering a variety of different Valentine’s Day-themed bouquets this year—from the traditional two dozen red roses to a whimsical twist on a classic bouquet (featuring ruby-colored ranunculus). Ceramic and glass vases are also available to purchase with your arrangement. Flowers are available for pick-up or delivery February 9 through 14.

For the Dog Lover

Is the way to your lover’s heart through their fur baby? We suggest picking up some local dog treats from Doggy Style Bakery in Dupont. The pet boutique makes hand-decorated treats (and even doggy donuts) that you could get customized for Valentine’s Day.

For Someone Not Really Into Valentine’s Day

Hoping to give your new boo something light and funny? Or is your S.O. just not really into Valentine’s Day? Shop Made In DC’s dating-themed candle from District Heroines can, ahem, lighten the mood. The $35 12-ounce candle features 100-percent natural soy wax and is made with rose petal-scented phthalate-free oils. Its tongue-in-cheek label, however, is what stands out the most to us.

For the Sweet Tooth

Take your Valentine’s Day chocolates to another level by gifting your babe a chocolate fondue set from Arcay Chocolates. It also doubles as a romantic date-night activity. The gift box includes a 5-ounce ceramic fondue cup with a stand, one jar of Coco Noir spread, mini heart-shaped dark chocolate callets, mini pretzels, and mini marshmallows. Two sweetheart linen cocktail napkins complete the $80 set.

For the Puzzle Enthusiast

This cutesy 70-piece puzzle from Duly Noted is a great gift for someone who loves problem-solving or puzzles. The $24 “PS I Love You” puzzle can be paired with a Duly Noted Valentine’s Day card.

For the Coffee Lover

For those who have a soft spot for all things coffee, a cup of their favorite Joe is a sure way to make them smile this Valentine’s Day. Compass Coffee sells a variety of their home brews and is an easy gift option for caffeine lovers.

For the Pickleball Lover

We all know that pickleball is one of DC’s hottest sports to play right now. If your honey has caught the bug, consider Scout’s pickleball tote bag in its popular blue-and-white print—it will have your S.O. rocking the courts in style.

For the Galentine

If you aren’t celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, but are looking for something to give your gal pals, this Galentine’s-themed chocolate gift box from Chouquette Chocolates is a nice option. The $25 box includes an assortment of chocolates and cheeky paper goods, like a “Forget Love, I’d Rather Fall in Chocolate” greeting card.