Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Just Nominated José Andrés for the Nobel Peace Prize

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have nominated one of DC’s most beloved chefs, José Andrés, for a Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his humanitarian efforts to feed people in disaster-stricken zones.

“Chef Andrés and his team are nothing short of heroes for humanity – not only conquering hunger but spreading hope,” wrote Nancy Pelosi, along with Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Jim McGovern, in a nomination letter published today. “… His innovative model – providing local dishes with local ingredients prepared by local people – has proven nimble and effective.”

Since its founding in 2010, Andrés’ nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, has built emergency kitchens worldwide in response to various disasters such as Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and, most recently, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to WCK’s website, the nonprofit has served 350 million meals over the years.

When not ladling meals to people in need, Andrés also heads some of DC’s buzziest restaurants, such as Jaleo and The Bazaar (whose employees, in other news today, are currently seeking to form a union).

This is not the first time Andrés has been put up for the prestigious prize. In 2018, Maryland’s former representative John Delaney, also nominated the chef for “solving one of the world’s ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future.” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ended up winning the 2019 prize.

Nominations are only accepted if submitted by people who meet certain criteria, says the Norwegian Nobel Committee. These people include those who are members of national governments, university professors, past prize winners, and more. The somewhat flexible criteria creates a large pool of nominees (including, even, former President Donald Trump). As one New York Times headline put it, “Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize? Wait Until You Receive It to Brag.”

Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is comprised of five members appointed by the Norwegian parliament, considered 351 candidates for the 2023 prize, ultimately awarding it to the imprisoned Iranian human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi.

The 2024 prize will be announced in October.