9 Fun Events to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the DC Area

Whether you are looking to have a romantic outing with your valentine, or celebrating the holiday with your gals, here are some love-enthused happenings. See which event Cupid’s arrow is leading you to this Valentine’s Day:

“Romeo and Juliet” at Synetic Theater

location_on Synetic Theater language Website February 9-March 24

Shakespeare’s timeless romance opens up at Arlington’s Synetic Theater this month, just in time for a Valentine’s date night. This wordless adaptation retells the story of the star-crossed lovers through visual interpretations and emotive movement ($35+).

Naked at the National Gallery Scavenger Hunt

location_on National Gallery of Art language Website February 10

This Watson Adventures stroll through the National Gallery of Art is a naked-themed trivia quest. Fully dressed teams will follow clues through the museum to answer humorous questions about nudity as it connects to the exhibits on display. Prepare to have a good time with your date, or bestie, as you work together to decipher this artsy scavenger hunt ($24).

Heartbreaker’s Ball

location_on Atlas Brew Works Ivy City language Website February 10

Get glammed up in your best rockstar attire: The formal Heartbreaker’s Ball is a Valentine’s Day rock show encouraging singles—or just anti-Valentine’s Day folks—to party in suits and dresses with their pals to alternative rock tunes blasted by local bands ($15).

Love Pong

location_on Spin DC language Website February 10

Recently opened ping pong venue SPIN is throwing a Love Pong party to celebrate ahead of the holiday. This weekend, couples and galentine’s groups can book a private ping pong table for one hour of competitive play. The late-night jam features a live DJ, heart-shaped snacks, cocktails, and a photo booth bathtub filled with ping pong balls to snap photos with your bae ($49+).



Make-Your-Own Valentine Card

location_on Washington Printmakers Gallery language Website February 11

Make a Valentine’s Day card for your sweetheart at a guided workshop. Instructor Nina Muys will assist participants in crafting print cards using watercolors, stamps, stencils, and collage art. Couples can enjoy a champagne toast, and munch on chocolates during the art-making session at Washington Printmakers Gallery ($25).

Whole Lotta Love Market

location_on She Loves Me language Website February 11

If you need help finding a gift for your Valentine, then stop by local floral boutique She Loves Me for their seasonal pop-up market. The Whole Lotta Love Market is more than a shopping experience. You can get matching flash tattoos with your boo, create custom haiku poems, and build-your-own set of earrings to gift or keep (free entry).

Trivia Night: Crazy in Love

location_on National Portrait Gallery language Website February 13

Love is in the air at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. The gallery’s first after-hours trivia event of the year features New Columbia Pub Quiz questions that are all about romance. You can compete to win a prize individually, or as a team, to test your knowledge on love songs, relationships, and breakups (free).

Valentine’s Day Comedy Showcase

location_on Hotbed language Website February 14

Whether you’re on a first date, or hanging out with a group of friends, this comedy showcase at Hotbed is sure to be a great time. Local comics will perform a rotation of standup sets to keep you giggling the entire evening ($25).

Tony Sands With a Live Big Band

location_on The Hamilton Live language Website February 14

If you’re hoping to have an intimate evening on the town for Valentine’s Day, consider getting tickets to see singer Tony Sands live at the Hamilton. The one-of-a-kind Frank Sinatra cover vocalist will be performing classics from Sinatra’s love song repertoire accompanied by a nine-piece big band ($15+).

Join the conversation!