10 Ways to Celebrate Women’s History Month in the DC Area

March is a time to celebrate women making history—both current-day and from the past. In the DC area there are new art exhibitions, restaurant collaborations, pop-up vendor markets, dance parties, tastings, and other ways to honor impactful women in fashion, art, food, and politics.

Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival

location_on Various locations language Website March 1-31

Support a local woman-owned eatery by attending a cooking class, specialty dinner, or chef talk during Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival at businesses such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, Pizzeria Paradiso, and Hank’s Oyster Bar. A number of cuisine collaborations and events will be happening throughout the month including a Chef’s Table five-course dinner featuring dishes from some of the area’s best women chefs at Centrolina on March 10, and a wine tasting at Lapostolle Winery on March 8 (prices vary).

International Women’s Day Agora

location_on The Ven at Embassy Row language Website March 7

International Women’s Day Agora at The Ven features live painting, keynote speeches from women leaders, and woman-owned vendors. Shop small from more than a dozen women creatives in the lobby-lounge while listening to music, or grab a bite to eat from The Ven’s Fred & Stilla Restaurant (free admission).

International Women’s Day

location_on National Museum of Women in the Arts language Website March 8

Relax at a yoga class, get a flash tattoo inspired by the museum’s collections, and explore women-crafted paintings, sculptures, and other artworks on International Women’s Day. This special gallery event is hybrid, so guests can enjoy some activities virtually from the comfort of home. Also, there’s an opportunity to learn about feminine art from the event’s keynote speaker, Ferren Gipson, a British-American art historian (free+).

“Thoughts, Questions, and Sh.. to Say”

location_on Dupont Underground language Website March 8-April 7

Dupont Underground is launching a new exhibition that embraces the experiences of women artists through cultural performances and visual artworks. The thought-provoking exhibition was developed to be a candid and unfiltered expression of issues that resonate with women. As the title suggests, there’s a lot of stuff women have to say ($8).

SHE:DC

location_onLa Cosecha language Website March 8-29

Shop Made in DC is hosting another round of SHE:DC for Women’s History Month. The month-long commemoration uplifts artists and creatives who identify as women, or another minority gender, by showcasing their work, distributing grants, and featuring businesses at pop-up markets. One of the largest events on the SHE:DC program is a curated art show featuring 180 DC-area women and non-binary artists at La Cosecha in Union Market; you can also attend panel discussions and an entrepreneur networking meet-up (prices vary).

HerStory 5K

location_on Freedom Plaza language Website March 9

Mayor Bowser’s 6th Annual FITDC HerStory 5K kicks off at Freedom Plaza. The 5K welcomes families and pets to participate in a jog through downtown to celebrate the 350,000 women and girls who reside in the District. This year’s fitness festivities include the first-ever HerStory Kids Dash, in which children 12 and under can run a modified race. Also, there’s a pre-race keynote speaker, free event T-shirts for all ages, giveaways, and pop-up exhibits to discover along the race route (free, but registration required).

Live! at the Library: First Ladies

location_on Library of Congress language Website March 14

In honor of Women’s History Month, book-lovers can hear historical fiction from three Black women novelists at the Library of Congress. The special event with authors Victoria Christopher Murray, Joshunda Sanders, and Ruth P. Watson is a part of the library’s weekly after-hours happy hour program featuring food, drinks, and a ton of great books (free, but time-entry passes required).

Puzzled & Poured

location_on Hotel Zena language Website March 15

Raise a glass to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her birthday at Hotel Zena. Sip on craft cocktails while you test your puzzle-solving skills in a fun game of themed JIGGY puzzles that celebrate the empowerment of women. After game night at the hotel’s Viceroy Urban Retreat concludes, you’ll get a chance to take home your own puzzle to keep the celebration going ($45).

“Big Objects, Big Stories: Afrofuturist Harriet Tubman”

location_on Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture language Website March 18

Learn about the abolition work and legacy of Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman on this docent-led tour. Museum-goers can explore artworks created by Alison Saar and Bisa Butler; the tour begins at Butler’s colorful quilt made in tribute to Tubman. Also, on March 23 the National Museum of African American History and Culture will open its doors for a Community Day that highlights Black women in music (free).

Women’s History Costume Party

location_on DAR Museum language Website March 30

Who is your favorite woman icon? Dress up as your shero and join your fellow gals at DAR Museum for an epic Women’s History Costume Party. Dance with your besties on the dance floor, or connect with a new girlfriend over mini crab cakes and drinks ($45).

