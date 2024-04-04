5 Film Festivals to Watch in the DC Area This Spring

A number of multi-day film festivals are popping up around town this spring featuring a ton of shorts and full-length movies to binge. Here are a few to add to your movie calendar:

Various Annapolis locations | April 4-7

The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival spotlights more than 70 films over a span of four days. Opening night boasts a red-carpet showing of the new film Thelma followed by a dinner and after-party. The remaining days will feature panel discussions with actors, coffee conversations with industry leaders, and documentary and feature film screenings ($100+ for passes and tickets).

Bethesda Row Landmark Cinema | April 5-6

Sit back and watch five short documentaries produced by local filmmakers at the 12th Annual Bethesda Film Fest. This year’s jury-selected films are: Eat Flowers, Filming Under Fire: John Ford’s OSS Field Photo Branch, A Chocolate Lens, 1001 Cuts, and Spanish Joe Remembers ($15).

STABLEarts | April 5-6

A new film festival premieres this month at STABLEarts. District Dreamers Film Festival was created to support emerging area filmmakers. While it will have screenings like at a traditional film fest, District Dreamer’s schedule also includes industry networking opportunities and educational discussions about funding, distribution, and film creation ($20+).

Various DC locations | April 18-28

This binge-worthy festival returns to DC with a lineup of more than 60 films from 36 countries. Moviegoers can watch international productions such as Italian thriller Diabolik or French comedy A Difficult Year, plus two films about DC’s go-go and jazz scene: Bring the Beat and The Humbler ($14+).

Various locations | May 9-19

Edlavitch DCJCC brings together music and film in their regional showcase next month. Opening night launches with a screening of Israeli narrative Seven Blessings followed by more than 30 screenings of shorts and feature films. In concert with the movie showings, there will be cultural performances at Edlavitch DCJCC by international groups such as The Maccabeats, Polyphony Quartet, Mister G, and more (prices vary).

