Views We Love in Four Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are four listings with views that caught our eye this week.
1
A condo with a rooftop terrace
Price: $900,000
Where: 1300 Fourth St., SE, No. 908
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2
Condo Fee: $930 monthly
Listing Agent: Reshawna Leaven, KW United
This condo at the Bower in the Yards neighborhood has a rooftop terrace with views of the Anacostia River. The primary suite has a private balcony that provides views of the city. Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, and the condo also includes an in-unit washer and dryer.
2
An Arlington condo
Price: $3.499 million
Where: 1401 N. Oak St., No. 903-905, Arlington
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/4
Condo Fee: $2,703
Listing Agent: Stephen Bilowus, Samson Properties
This penthouse in the Weslie Condominium provides views of the Potomac River and DC skyline, including the Washington Monument, from its living room. The unit sprawls across 3,500 square feet and three levels. It has a sauna, 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and marble floors.
3
A penthouse in The Wharf
Price: $8.290 million
Where: 601 Wharf St., SW, No. PH5
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/4
Condo Fee: $6,021 monthly
Listing Agent: Michelle Giannini & Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty
This two-level penthouse, designed by architects Rafael Viñoly and Thomas Juul-Hansen, offers views of the Capitol, Washington Monument and the Potomac River. The property has a waterfront terrace with a grilling area and floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. The upper-level has a lounge and rooftop terrace with a second kitchen.
4
A home by Rock Creek Park
Price: $13.5 million
Where: 2815 Woodland Dr., NW
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/8
Lot Size: 0.41 acre
Listing Agent: Mark McFadden, Compass
This home, designed by Marshall Maya, is moments from DC’s embassy row and overlooks Rock Creek Park. The living room features 20-foot ceilings, with windows providing vast natural light. The home also has slate floors, a whole house media system, a media room, exercise room, and a heated salt water pool with infinity waterfall feature.