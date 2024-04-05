Views We Love in Four Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are four listings with views that caught our eye this week.

1

A condo with a rooftop terrace

Price: $900,000

Where: 1300 Fourth St., SE, No. 908

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Condo Fee: $930 monthly

Listing Agent: Reshawna Leaven, KW United

This condo at the Bower in the Yards neighborhood has a rooftop terrace with views of the Anacostia River. The primary suite has a private balcony that provides views of the city. Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, and the condo also includes an in-unit washer and dryer.

2

An Arlington condo

Price: $3.499 million

Where: 1401 N. Oak St., No. 903-905, Arlington

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/4

Condo Fee: $2,703

Listing Agent: Stephen Bilowus, Samson Properties

This penthouse in the Weslie Condominium provides views of the Potomac River and DC skyline, including the Washington Monument, from its living room. The unit sprawls across 3,500 square feet and three levels. It has a sauna, 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and marble floors.

3

A penthouse in The Wharf

Price: $8.290 million

Where: 601 Wharf St., SW, No. PH5

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/4

Condo Fee: $6,021 monthly

Listing Agent: Michelle Giannini & Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty

This two-level penthouse, designed by architects Rafael Viñoly and Thomas Juul-Hansen, offers views of the Capitol, Washington Monument and the Potomac River. The property has a waterfront terrace with a grilling area and floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. The upper-level has a lounge and rooftop terrace with a second kitchen.

4

A home by Rock Creek Park

Price: $13.5 million

Where: 2815 Woodland Dr., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/8

Lot Size: 0.41 acre

Listing Agent: Mark McFadden, Compass

This home, designed by Marshall Maya, is moments from DC’s embassy row and overlooks Rock Creek Park. The living room features 20-foot ceilings, with windows providing vast natural light. The home also has slate floors, a whole house media system, a media room, exercise room, and a heated salt water pool with infinity waterfall feature.