PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in April

10

Where: 6506 Halls Farm Ln., McLean

How much: $4,479,240

Listing agent: Yvette Lawless, Samson Properties

Buyer’s agent: Lizzy Conroy, Keller William Realty

This transitional-style home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac within the Halls Manor community. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, an elevator, four fireplaces, a loft, an exercise room, a spa, and a tasting room across more than 8,600 square feet. The bedroom on the main level has its own private entrance and car garage, and the primary bedroom is outfitted with its own screen porch and wet bar. Outside, there’s a covered porch with electronic retractable screens and an outdoor kitchen and lounge area.

9

Where: 3512 Rittenhouse St., NW

How much: $4.525 million

Listing agent: Jean Beatty, McEnearney Associates

Buyer’s agent: Kimberly Cestari, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 1928 and renovated in 2006, this Georgian home neighbors the Bulgarian ambassador’s residence in Chevy Chase. It sits on a private half-acre lot and comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, and more than 8,100 square feet of space. Inside, you’ll find an elevator, a solarium, a library, and a lower level with an entertainment center and exercise room. Outside, a horseshoe-shaped driveway frames the landscaped front lawn, while a stone patio and garden surround the backyard swimming pool.

8

Where: 8301 Woodlea Mill Rd., McLean

How much: $4.999 million

Listing agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This European-style estate in McLean’s Woodlea Mill community resides on almost an acre of land and spans more than 9,100 square feet. Inside, there are five bedrooms—one of which has a sauna and a dressing room—plus five bathrooms, three half-baths, a paneled library, a music room, a recreation room, a media room, and an exercise room. There’s also a carriage house with additional parking and an upstairs studio, as well as a fenced garden with a fire pit.

7

Where: 8423 Brook Rd., McLean

How much: $5 million

Listing agents: Steve Watson and Sam Trump, KW Metro Center

Buyer’s agent: Mike Webber, EXP Realty

Constructed earlier this year, this three-story manor boasts more than 11,800 square feet, including six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths. Plus, it resides on more than one-and-a-third acre of land. The great room leads to a screen porch with built-in heaters and speakers. The main level has a large guest suite and a private study, and the lower level comes with heated floors, a recreation room, and an exercise room. Outside, there’s a stone loggia and attached four-car garage.

6

Where: 3024 44th St., NW

How much: $5.3 million

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Sarah Minard, Compass

Surrounded by lush greenery, this 1926 limewashed brick Colonial sits on more than a quarter-acre in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. The four-story home has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a recreation room, and a huge rear terrace across 5,900 square feet. The property also has a swimming pool and a detached two-car garage.

5

Where: 9837 Avenel Farm Dr., Potomac

How much: $5.668 million

Listing agents: Marsha Schuman and Betsy Dodder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Yiwei Chang, Fortune Washington Realty Group

Recently renovated, this Colonial-style home sprawls across 15,000 square feet on two acres. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths, six fireplaces, a two-story reception hall, a library, and an elevator. On the lower level, there’s a gym with a mirrored wall, a recreation room, a theater with stadium seating, and a game room. Outside, a three-sided loggia leads to the backyard, which is outfitted with a 40-foot-long swimming pool, a hot tub, and a expansive terrace.

4

Where: 7428 Hampden Ln., Bethesda

How much: $5.875 million

Listing agent: Not available.

Buyer’s agent: Lauren Davis, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-story French-style home sits on just over a third-acre of land, and has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths across more than 6,900 square feet. There’s also an elevator, wine storage, a spa, a heated in-ground pool, and an attached two-car garage.

3

Where: 6511 W Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $6.450 million

Listing agents: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Coral Gundlach, Compass

The four-story Colonial on this one-acre estate was renovated just this year, and has 11,600 square feet of living space. It comes with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as an elevator, six fireplaces, a library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a rolling ladder, four laundry areas, an exercise room, a recreation, a stone wine cellar, and a dog washing station. The home is also outfitted with multiple verandas and a three-car garage.

2

Where: 633 River Bend Rd., Great Falls

How much: $7.200 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Ron Mangas Jr., TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Known as Casa Divina, the French-style manor on this sprawling five-acre estate offers 17,350 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. On the main floor, there’s a grand foyer with a double staircase and two nine-foot chandeliers and a primary bedroom with a two-level walk-in closet. The lower level has a wine cellar, a bar with a full kitchen, and a billiards room. Other features include a fitness center, a sauna, and a home cinema. Outside, there’s a motor court with a fountain, a 45-foot heated swimming pool, and a playground.

1

Where: 6622 Malta Ln., McLean

How much: $9 million

Listing agents: Piper Yerks and Penny Perks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Louise Morton, RE/MAX Distinctive Real Estate

This French Country estate in McLean’s Langley Farms neighborhood takes the prize as the month’s most expensive residential home sale. It comes with six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and eight fireplaces across more than 12,500 square feet. Inside, there’s also an elevator and a mahogany-paneled library. The lower level has a recreation room, a wine cellar and tasting room, a billiard room, a fitness room, a sauna, and a golf simulator room. Also on the one-acre property: a three-car garage, a heated pool, a pond with a waterfall, and a private garden with a stone fountain and rose and hydrangea gardens.

