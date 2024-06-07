Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

A colorful Dupont condo, a spacious townhouse in Silver Spring, and a sunny Alexandria rambler.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Compass.

Here are three real estate listings that caught our eye this week, with open houses you can tour this weekend:

A Northwest Condo

Photograph by Jess Cash Photography, Courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Jess Cash Photography, Courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Jess Cash Photography, Courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Jess Cash Photography, Courtesy of Compass.

Price: $650,000

Where: 2008 16th Street Northwest, Unit 300

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/2

Condo fee: $633 monthly

Listing Agent: David Abrams, Compass

Open house: June 9, 1-3 PM

This vibrant condo sits at the intersection of the Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, and U Street neighborhoods. Details such as white-oak floors and custom wall coverings give the 1911 space a modern look. The current owners reworked the original two-bedroom unit into one-bedroom, with a spacious living area, but it can be converted back. Meridian Hill Park is nearby. 

 

A Silver Spring Townhouse 

Photograph courtesy of Compass.
Photograph courtesy of Compass.
Photograph courtesy of Compass.
Photograph courtesy of Compass.

Price: $565,000

Where: 8134 Hartford Ave., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot Size: 0.03 acre

Listing Agent: Stacey Styslinger, Compass

Open House: June 8, 2-4 PM

This three-level townhouse features a covered front porch, screened-in back porch, and a finished basement. The newly-renovated kitchen includes white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and an island with seating. Nearby, you’ll find Sligo Creek Park and Downtown Silver Spring.

 

A Ranch-Style House in Alexandria

Photograph by Sky Blue Media, courtesy of KW Metro Center.
Photograph by Sky Blue Media, courtesy of KW Metro Center.
Photograph by Sky Blue Media, courtesy of KW Metro Center.
Photograph by Sky Blue Media, courtesy of KW Metro Center.

Price: $927,000

Where: 4201 Christine Pl., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.3 acre

Listing Agent: Marietta K. Jemison, KW Metro Center

Open House: June 9, 12:45-4 PM

This midcentury Virginia rambler features pine detailing and refinished 1955 hardwood flooring throughout. Multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample natural light, particularly in the sunroom. Outside, there’s a landscaped yard with a pergola-style deck and a covered patio with a bar.

More:
Omega Ilijevich
Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day