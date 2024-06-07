3 Great Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Here are three real estate listings that caught our eye this week, with open houses you can tour this weekend:

A Northwest Condo

Price: $650,000

Where: 2008 16th Street Northwest, Unit 300

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/2

Condo fee: $633 monthly

Listing Agent: David Abrams, Compass

Open house: June 9, 1-3 PM

This vibrant condo sits at the intersection of the Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, and U Street neighborhoods. Details such as white-oak floors and custom wall coverings give the 1911 space a modern look. The current owners reworked the original two-bedroom unit into one-bedroom, with a spacious living area, but it can be converted back. Meridian Hill Park is nearby.

A Silver Spring Townhouse

Price: $565,000

Where: 8134 Hartford Ave., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot Size: 0.03 acre

Listing Agent: Stacey Styslinger, Compass

Open House: June 8, 2-4 PM

This three-level townhouse features a covered front porch, screened-in back porch, and a finished basement. The newly-renovated kitchen includes white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and an island with seating. Nearby, you’ll find Sligo Creek Park and Downtown Silver Spring.

A Ranch-Style House in Alexandria

Price: $927,000

Where: 4201 Christine Pl., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.3 acre

Listing Agent: Marietta K. Jemison, KW Metro Center

Open House: June 9, 12:45-4 PM

This midcentury Virginia rambler features pine detailing and refinished 1955 hardwood flooring throughout. Multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample natural light, particularly in the sunroom. Outside, there’s a landscaped yard with a pergola-style deck and a covered patio with a bar.