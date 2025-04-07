RFK Jr. Buys a House in Georgetown

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is the latest member of the Trump administration to purchase a house in DC. Kennedy reportedly closed on a townhouse in Georgetown on Friday. CBS first broke the news, reporting that he was spotted during a walk-through before the sale. The listing agent was Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer’s agent, Gerard Muskus of McWilliams Ballard, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy purchased the townhouse, built in circa 1900 and featuring four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and 4,876 square feet, for $4.43 million. Georgetown was, of course, the former haunt of JFK and Jackie Kennedy, who lived in several houses in the neighborhood before and after his presidency.

No word yet about whether RFK Jr.’s wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, will be moving from the couple’s California home in Brentwood. But according to a recent story in the Daily Mail, she was planning to relocate, to ensure that her husband’s self-professed “lust demons” wouldn’t generate more marital discord. Last fall, news broke of Kennedy’s sexting scandal with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi, which spurred her departure from New York magazine.

Kennedy is embarking on a MAHA tour this week of the Southwest, when he’ll celebrate Utah’s new law to ban flouride in its public water supply.