PHOTOS: Pride Weekend in DC

Thousands of people converged on downtown DC this weekend to celebrate Capital Pride. On Saturday, the big event was the 49th annual Capital Pride Parade. Under dazzling skies, cheering crowds caught rainbow friendship bracelets and Mardi Gras beads tossed from floats.

An Echostage dance party kicked off the ‘Totally Radical’-themed weekend late Friday night, while a block party lasted all afternoon Saturday, and a festival on Pennsylvania Avenue stretched the party into Sunday. The parade itself took a new 1.8-mile route this year, mapped to accommodate more people in a test run for potentially 3 million parade-goers at next year’s World Pride 2025.

Metro’s ridership numbers, which saw over 650,000 trips on Saturday, were the largest for a Pride parade day since 2012.

Our photographer Evy Mages captured much of the festivities as well as the many faces of Pride.