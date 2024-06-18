A pastrami-flavored exhibit called “‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli” was a hit in LA and New York, and now it’s arrived at the Capital Jewish Museum. Because DC has its own rich history of Jewish food, the museum has added some items from its own collection. Here’s a preview of a few of the local photos.

Morrison’s Delicatessen David Yager, owner of the long-gone Morrison’s Delicatessen, stands in front of his restaurant in 1938. The sandwich spot was located on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase DC.

Hofberg’s Deli Ann Hofberg Richards, Sholom Hofberg, and Abe Hofberg at the original Kennedy Street location of the DC institution Hofberg’s deli in the 1930s. After Abe returned from WWII, Hofberg’s moved to Eastern Avenue in Northwest.

Comet Liquor Yes, that’s the Comet Ping Pong sign, now a landmark in upper Northwest. Previously, it marked the location of this Columbia Road liquor store. After Sidney Drazin–seen here in 1991–bought it in 1980, he augmented the alcohol offerings with a deli. You could get a bagel and coffee, or tuck into sandwiches like the Comet Special: a non-kosher combo of hot roast beef and Swiss.

