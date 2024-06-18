Things to Do

A Delicious Deli Exhibit Is Now at the Capital Jewish Museum

Three vintage DC-deli images you'll see if you go.

Written by
| Published on
Photography courtesy of Capital Jewish Museum Collection. Graphic design by Omari Foote.

A pastrami-flavored exhibit called “‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli” was a hit in LA and New York, and now it’s arrived at the Capital Jewish Museum. Because DC has its own rich history of Jewish food, the museum has added some items from its own collection. Here’s a preview of a few of the local photos.

Morrison’s Delicatessen

Photograph of Morrison’s Delicatessen courtesy of Capital Jewish Museum Collection, Gift of Anetta Yager.

David Yager, owner of the long-gone Morrison’s Delicatessen, stands in front of his restaurant in 1938. The sandwich spot was located on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase DC.

Hofberg’s Deli

Photograph of deli Hofberg’s Kosher Delicatessen and Sandwich Shop courtesy of Capital Jewish Museum Collection, Gift of Ann Hofberg Richards.

Ann Hofberg Richards, Sholom Hofberg, and Abe Hofberg at the original Kennedy Street location of the DC institution Hofberg’s deli in the 1930s. After Abe returned from WWII, Hofberg’s moved to Eastern Avenue in Northwest.

Comet Liquor

Photograph of Comet Ping Pong courtesy of Capital Jewish Museum Collection. Gift of Bernice Drazin.

Yes, that’s the Comet Ping Pong sign, now a landmark in upper Northwest. Previously, it marked the location of this Columbia Road liquor store. After Sidney Drazin–seen here in 1991–bought it in 1980, he augmented the alcohol offerings with a deli. You could get a bagel and coffee, or tuck into sandwiches like the Comet Special: a non-kosher combo of hot roast beef and Swiss.

Related
The Mystery of the Missing Prune Danish
More:
Amiah Taylor
Amiah Taylor

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day