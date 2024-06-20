12 Events to Celebrate Fourth of July Around the DC Area

You can watch this year’s Independence Day fireworks show from the National Mall, or upscale hotel rooftops, or aboard a dinner cruise. There are pre-fireworks activities for kids at museums, and family-friendly concerts, too. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate July 4 around DC:



Fireworks on the National Mall

National Mall

Our favorite Fourth of July celebration returns once again to the National Mall on July 4 at 9:09 PM. Spectators can view glowing fireworks that launch from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. We recommend reviewing the National Park Service’s entry point locations to help navigate the usually crowded event (free).

National Independence Day Parade

Downtown

Don your red, white, and blue, and head to Constitution Avenue for the annual National Independence Day Parade. The patriotic afternoon stroll will take place along Constitution Avenue from 7th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW. Expect to see parade floats, military units, fife and drum corps, marching bands, and drill teams (free).

July 4th Fireworks at Vue Rooftop

Hotel Washington

Take in spectacular views of the fireworks from the Hotel Washington’s luxurious rooftop terrace. Dine on hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and more at Vue Rooftop’s barbecue buffet while listening to tunes from a live DJ and band. The event is a stand-up reception, and limited seating will be available ($175+).

Summer Party Family Day

Capital Jewish Museum

If you’re looking for a pre-fireworks activity, family day at the Capital Jewish Museum is a great option. Youngsters can decorate mezuzah cases, play outdoor games, make goodie bags, eat hotdogs, and learn about about Jewish Revolutionary War history (free, but registration encouraged).

Independence Day Celebration

Salamander Washington DC

An oyster bar, crafted cocktails, ice cream, and grilled dishes will be served at Salamander Washington DC to commemorate Independence Day. The upscale celebration will take place on the Grand Lawn and Garden overlooking the Washington Marina. The family-friendly evening includes music from Brass Band, and a caricature artist ($175+). Or, take a day trip to Salamander’s Middleburg location for an Independence Day BBQ and lawn games ($165).

Fireworks Reception

Conrad

View DC’s skyline from another hotel rooftop, Conrad at Summit. The festivities include American-themed food stations, an open bar, and a view of the fireworks display. Kiddos can participate in face painting and make balloon animals during the dinner ($159).

A Capitol Fourth Concert

U.S. Capitol

A star-studded lineup of musicians and artists will ring in the country’s birthday with a concert on the West Lawn of the US Capitol. This year’s guest performers include dynamic vocalist Fantasia, soul legend Smokey Robinson, and classical conductor Jack Everly. You can attend the music showcase in person, or watch the PBS broadcast or livestream (free).

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

National Archives

Sit in on a live reading of the Declaration of Independence, and see The Experience Band and Show perform their go-go hits at the National Archives. The entire family can explore the inside of the museum and participate in hands-on activities like autographing the Declaration of Independence (free).

Fourth of July at Top of the Gate

The Watergate Hotel

This DC rooftop offers incredible views of the fireworks and of the city and its landmarks—including the White House, Washington Monument, and Kennedy Center. General admission tickets include drinks at the open bar. For food, you can upgrade to a VIP pass ($150+).

Rooftop Pool Party

The Ven at Embassy Row

Sure, there are views of the fireworks, plus drinks and buffet-style food at other Fourth of July rooftop parties, but this one comes with a pool. Dance the night away, or swim, at The Ven at Embassy Row’s party featuring tunes from a live DJ, drink tickets, and picnic bites ($155).

A July 4th Musical Celebration

Washington National Cathedral

Escape the summer heat at Washington National Cathedral’s holiday-themed concert. The musical celebration showcases the world premiere of Radiant Revolutions by Carson Cooman. You can listen to the melodies of the US Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet, and Timpani and Cathedral Organist Thomas Sheehan in-person or virtual (free).

Fourth of July Dinner Cruise

Wharf

Set sail across the Potomac River from the Wharf aboard one of City Cruises’ dinner boats. The special holiday event invites guests to enjoy a buffet or plated meal while viewing the grand fireworks show from inside the boat or from the open-air roof deck. In addition to dinner, you can party on the dance floor with friends and a live DJ; there could be a chance to join a conga line around the dining room ($245+).

