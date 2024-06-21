3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend 

Looking for indoor activities this weekend to beat the heat? Consider visiting a local open house. Here are three we have on our radar:

A Capitol Hill Condo

Price: $540,000

Where: 1209 G St SE #11

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1

Listing Agent: Rob Wittman, Redfin

Open house: June 23, 1-3 PM

Multiple eight-foot windows let in natural light throughout this Southeast DC condo. The open-concept space includes a modern kitchen with a peninsula, in-unit laundry, and ample storage space. Nearby, you can visit Eastern Market or the Anacostia Riverwalk trail. Residents can also access a shared rooftop with views of the Capitol Rotunda and the Washington Monument.

A Chalet-Style House in Clifton

Price: $989,500

Where: 12048 Winding Creek Court, Clifton

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5.5

Lot Size: 5.07 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifir Birtwhistle, KW Metro Center

Open House: June 23, 1-3 PM

This log-cabin-style house sits on just over five acres of land. Inside, vaulted ceilings and detailed wooden fixtures give the home a naturalistic feel. The living room includes a gas fireplace, porch access, and windows with woodland views. Outside, you can access miles of forested walking trails that lead to Fountainhead Regional Park.

A Rockville Home With a Pool

Where: 4512 Morgal St., Rockville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2

Lot Size: 0.23 acre

Listing Agent: Chantal Winstead, Realty ONE Group

Open House: June 22 and 23, 2-4 PM

This 1963 home in Maryland features many classic details, such as preserved hardwood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace with a hand-carved mantle. The updated kitchen includes granite countertops and a four-burner gas range with a griddle. In the landscaped backyard, there’s a pergola, a shed, and a heated pool.