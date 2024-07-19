Real Estate

3 Open Houses to See This Weekend 

A Bloomingdale rowhouse, a Gaithersburg condo, and a mid-century townhouse in Reston

Photograph by Derek and Victoria Miller, courtesy of Burns and Noble Group.

Here are three eye-catching houses that you can tour this weekend:

A Bloomingdale Rowhouse

Photograph by Derek and Victoria Miller, courtesy of Burns and Noble Group.
Photograph by Derek and Victoria Miller, courtesy of Burns and Noble Group.
Photograph by Derek and Victoria Miller, courtesy of Burns and Noble Group.
Photograph by Derek and Victoria Miller, courtesy of Burns and Noble Group.

Price: $1,199,900

Where: 2014 N. Capitol St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: 0.04 acre

Listing agent: Christopher Burns, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: July 21, 12-2 PM

Historic features—like exposed brick, bay windows, and custom wooden mantle pieces—give this 1909 home character. Other amenities include a full-size wine fridge, two balconies, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. The one-bedroom basement suite can be used for guests or short-term renters. Nearby, you’ll find Crispus Attucks Park and dining options such as Red Hen and Boundary Stone.

 

A Condo in Gaithersburg

Photograph courtesy of VYBE Realty.
Photograph courtesy of VYBE Realty.
Photograph courtesy of VYBE Realty.
Photograph courtesy of VYBE Realty.

Price: $464,900

Where:  584 Orchard Ridge Dr. #100, Gaithersburg

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fees: $458/month

Listing agent: Eric Clash, VYBE Realty

Open House: July 20, 12-2 PM

This main-level Maryland condo features spacious living areas and modern details. In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace and green accent wall. The second floor features two bedrooms, a balcony, and an additional loft space for entertaining. Condo amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a gym/rec center. 

 

A Reston Townhouse

Photograph by Bronson Carmichael, courtesy of the CAZA group.
Photograph by Bronson Carmichael, courtesy of the CAZA group.
Photograph by Bronson Carmichael, courtesy of the CAZA group.
Photograph by Bronson Carmichael, courtesy of the CAZA group.

Price: $724,900

Where: 11519 Hickory Cluster, Reston

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 0.03 acre

Listing agent: Skylar Lambiase, eXp Realty

Open House: July 20, 11 AM-1 PM and July 21, 1-3 PM

This 1965 townhouse maintains its mid-century modern charm with restored wooden accent walls and open-riser staircases throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light on all four levels. Outside, there’s a rooftop patio, a balcony, a carport, and a main-level deck with a pagoda.

