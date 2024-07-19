3 Open Houses to See This Weekend 

Here are three eye-catching houses that you can tour this weekend:
A Bloomingdale Rowhouse
Price: $1,199,900
Where: 2014 N. Capitol St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2
Lot size: 0.04 acre
Listing agent: Christopher Burns, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: July 21, 12-2 PM
Historic features—like exposed brick, bay windows, and custom wooden mantle pieces—give this 1909 home character. Other amenities include a full-size wine fridge, two balconies, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. The one-bedroom basement suite can be used for guests or short-term renters. Nearby, you’ll find Crispus Attucks Park and dining options such as Red Hen and Boundary Stone.
A Condo in Gaithersburg
Price: $464,900
Where: 584 Orchard Ridge Dr. #100, Gaithersburg
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Condo fees: $458/month
Listing agent: Eric Clash, VYBE Realty
Open House: July 20, 12-2 PM
This main-level Maryland condo features spacious living areas and modern details. In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace and green accent wall. The second floor features two bedrooms, a balcony, and an additional loft space for entertaining. Condo amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a gym/rec center.
A Reston Townhouse
Price: $724,900
Where: 11519 Hickory Cluster, Reston
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
Lot size: 0.03 acre
Listing agent: Skylar Lambiase, eXp Realty
Open House: July 20, 11 AM-1 PM and July 21, 1-3 PM
This 1965 townhouse maintains its mid-century modern charm with restored wooden accent walls and open-riser staircases throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light on all four levels. Outside, there’s a rooftop patio, a balcony, a carport, and a main-level deck with a pagoda.