Where to Get Free Scoops and Deals for National Ice Cream Day

DC is a city of plentiful ice cream shops, whether you want a delectable ice cream sandwich, a matcha-infused soft-serve cone, or a tasty to-go pint. If you need another reason to get ice cream on a hot July day, you can thank Ronald Reagan—National Ice Cream Day, which he proclaimed into existence in 1984—is this Sunday, July 21. Here are eight spots with special deals to celebrate.

2831 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

The early bird gets the scoop at this Clarendon shop, which freezes ice cream to order using liquid nitrogen. It will give out free ice cream on Sunday to the first 20 customers when it opens at 11 AM. Throughout the rest of the day, come for a “sprinkle party” featuring free sprinkles and activities for kids.

Various locations

All five of Dolcezza’s stores will give away free scoops of Chocotorta gelato (dulce de leche with cookie mousse) Saturday and Sunday to celebrate both National Ice Cream Day and the store’s 20th anniversary. To get the deal, wish Dolcezza a happy birthday when you place your order. If you’d rather buy a pint, they’re offering a buy one, get one half-off deal.

2824 Georgia Ave., NW

At this Black-owned ice cream spot in Columbia Heights, scoops are buy-one, get-one free on Sunday afternoon. They’ll be dishing up soft-serve from 1 to 3 p.m. while supplies last, along with their regular $7 ice cream flights.

Various locations

If you’re craving cookies alongside your ice cream celebration, go to any of Insomnia Cookies’ locations – or their website – where you can get free ice cream with any purchase. The deal goes Friday through Sunday, and includes 2 scoops of ice cream in a cup if you mention the deal in-store or add it to your cart online/in the app.

Various locations

Known for their tasty mix-in flavors like cookie dough/Oreo vanilla, and their fruity varieties, Ice Cream Jubilee is celebrating their tenth birthday this weekend as well as the holiday. Buy one scoop of ice cream, get one free from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Ice Cream Jubilee’s three locations.

2653 Connecticut Ave., NW

Famous supermodel Tyra Banks has branched into her own ice cream business in recent years, and now she’s opening her first parlor pop-up in Woodley Park, just in time for National Ice Cream Day. The shop opens Friday, and will be giving out free scoops to the first 202 customers on opening day.

3308 S Stafford St., Arlington, VA

For totally free ice cream and a neighborhood celebration, head to the Fairlington Farmers Market, where real estate agency Kay Houghton and Associates will be giving out free scoops from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s recommended that you RSVP in advance here.

675 I St., NW

Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based shop famous for its boozy ice creams, is giving out free spiked cherry limeade sorbet to its first 50 customers on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. You can also purchase their limited edition Sour Watermelon Margarita flavor, a collab with Mi Campo Tequila.

Various locations

Arlington-original Toby’s Handmade is celebrating 16 years in business at all three of its locations, alongside National Ice Cream Day. Before completing your purchase, say “Happy sweet 16 to Toby’s!” to get a free small scoop in a cup or cone.