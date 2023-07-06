Food

Three Restaurants With Great Takeout Pints of Ice Cream

Get your ice cream to go at one of these DC restaurants.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Happy Gyro.

1. Happy Gyro

1509 17th St., NW

The cheffy carryout and natural-­wine shop from the team behind former fine-dining destination Komi features a constantly changing roster of sophisticated flavors, such as olive oil with cocoa crumble or grapefruit-­rhubarb pie. $15 a pint.

 

2. The Duck & the Peach

300 Seventh St., SE

Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper sells crowd pleasers like cookies and cream alongside more unusual flavors such as hojicha (roasted green tea) with caramel swirl. $14 a pint.

 

3. 2 Amys

3715 Macomb St., NW

The Cathedral Heights pizzeria always offers a custardy vanilla, plus rotating specials such as peak-­season strawberry or wildflower honey. $9.50 for about a half pint.

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day