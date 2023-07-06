1509 17th St., NW

The cheffy carryout and natural-­wine shop from the team behind former fine-dining destination Komi features a constantly changing roster of sophisticated flavors, such as olive oil with cocoa crumble or grapefruit-­rhubarb pie. $15 a pint.

300 Seventh St., SE

Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper sells crowd pleasers like cookies and cream alongside more unusual flavors such as hojicha (roasted green tea) with caramel swirl. $14 a pint.

3715 Macomb St., NW

The Cathedral Heights pizzeria always offers a custardy vanilla, plus rotating specials such as peak-­season strawberry or wildflower honey. $9.50 for about a half pint.

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

