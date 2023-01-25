100 Very Best Restaurants: #12 – The Duck and the Peach

An evening at this Capitol Hill gathering spot from Hollis Silverman, one of José Andrés’s former top lieutenants, feels like the dinner party you wish you could throw. Everyone should have a cocktail in hand, of course. Then start with Parker House rolls slathered with an array of accompaniments. (Try foie gras and grape jam.) Load up on seasonal vegetable plates, and don’t sleep on the restaurant’s namesake: rotisserie Pekin duck with citrus vinaigrette, one of the juiciest birds we’ve encountered in the city. Expensive.

