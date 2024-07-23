Bars and Restaurants Around DC Where You Can Watch the Summer Olympics

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics is nearly here, kicking off with men’s ​​soccer Wednesday and officially welcoming the world to the City of Light with an opening ceremony on Friday. That event, for what’s said to be the first time in Olympic history, won’t be held inside a stadium. Instead, the Seine will set the stage for the opening festivities as more than 10,000 athletes who represent more than 200 countries will float down the city’s river starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time (with reruns in the evening).

More than 30 sports—from gymnastics and diving to skateboarding and water polo—will follow in the weeks to come until the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11. And lest you forget where the games are hosted, beach volleyball will be held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, with other sports held on the grounds of Versailles, at the Grand Palais, Place de la Concorde, and more.

Whether you’re more interested in the games or in catching glimpses of Paris, here’s where to watch the Olympics around DC:

Bluejacket

Throughout the duration of the games, the spacious Navy Yard beer factory, bar, and restaurant will pair Olympic showings with daytime food and drink specials, including $8 sausages, $9 frozen drinks, and $10 liters of its German-style beer.

300 Tingey St., SE

Shaw’s Tavern

The neighborhood gastropub plans to keep the games on during its regular hours and will also show the opening and closing ceremonies with full audio while it mixes up Olympic-themed rickey cocktails for $12. Appropriately titled “Gold,” “Silver,” and “Bronze,” each one is made with a different colored spirit and will be available throughout the games.

520 Florida Ave., NW

The Midlands Beer Garden

In addition to opening early for all women’s and men’s soccer matches, the Georgia Avenue watering hole— equipped with 11 TVs in its indoor sports bar and seven in its beer garden—will air all other Olympic games during its regular business hours, including the live opening ceremony at 1:30 PM and the rerun at 7:30 PM on Friday. Drink specials include $5 pints as well as $10 margaritas and frozen cocktails. For $3 extra, you can add on a bratwurst, too.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Atlas Brew Works

For ten bucks, you can order up two slices of Andy’s Pizza and select draft beer at Atlas Brew Work’s Alexandria location, which will extend its happy hour deal through 9 PM on Mondays through Thursdays throughout the Olympics.

2429 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

The TV-lined sports bar will host an opening ceremony watch party—while also celebrating its own 20th anniversary—with a performance from the Side by Side go-go band at 1 PM.

639 Indiana Ave., NW

Morris American Bar

Those who are more interested in the Olympics’ host city than its games may want to head to a new Parisian themed pop-up bar, decorated with mini Eiffel towers and neon signs, that’s set to open at Morris American Bar on August 2. Partnering with Lillet apéritif and Netflix (whose show Emily in Paris will premiere its fourth season next month), the pop-up will serve Lillet cocktails while it screens the Olympic games and Emily in Paris episodes on a 15-foot projector.

1020 Seventh St., NW

Cranes

Even the posh Spanish/Japanese restaurant and sake lounge will have the games on at its bar, where you can enjoy an extended happy hour from noon to 8 PM July 26 through August 11. You can also order Crane’s $9 themed-cocktail, the “Golden Dream,” a mixture of yuzu, vodka, and apricot liqueur.

724 Ninth St., NW

Commodore

In addition to having the games and opening ceremony on its TVs, the 17th street dive bar will feature themed food and drinks, including a $20 French monte cristo on house-made brioche, along with French 75 cocktails on draft, “Gold Medal” Jell-o shots, and “The Olympic” cocktail special made with Curaçao, orange juice, and sparkling wine.

1636 17th St., NW

Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.

The Falls Church craft brewery has a slate of Olympic screenings on its calendar, including the live opening ceremony on Friday at 2 PM, followed by women’s field hockey, men’s volleyball, women’s beach volleyball and others sports in the days to come. Its Oakton tasting room location will stream various games as well.

2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church; 2952 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton

The Brighton

Watch water sports on the water at this Wharf pub, which will show all major USA events and matches on its large projection screen while serving $10 “Captain America” cocktails, $6 Brighton lagers, and $25 buckets containing five 12 ounce cans of Miller High Life. Stop by this Sunday, July 28, for a joint women’s soccer watch party, as the bar screens Team USA’s match against Germany at 3 PM, followed by a 6 PM non-Olympic screening of Washington Spirit’s match against New York.

949 Wharf St., SW

Duffy’s Irish Pub

Cheer on Team USA and Team Ireland at Duffy’s, whose Dupont and Capitol Hill locations will offer discounts on Guinness and Harp—$3 off for gold, $2 off for silver, and $1 off for bronze—each time Ireland earns a medal for the rest of that day.

2153 P St., NW; 1901 C St., SE

Shelter at the Roost

From July 26 to August 11, catch screenings of the games at Shelter, a 50-tap beer garden located at the Roost food hall, which will offer bundled food deals. Gather a group of friends and order up a platter of 15 tacos from Hi Fi for $60 or split a 20″ cheese pizza, 20″ pepperoni pizza, and cheezy sticks from Slice for $65.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Metrobar

The outdoor Metro-themed cocktail bar and beer garden will stream the opening ceremony, plus all other games that are on TV during its operating hours throughout the Olympics.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Wunder Garten

On the heels of throwing countless Euro Cup watch parties, NoMa’s breezy Bavarian spot Wunder Garten will also stream the Olympics, with a continued emphasis on soccer (though you’ll also be able to catch an evening rerun of the opening ceremony on Friday and other sports during the bar’s regular hours throughout the games). Also on the horizon: an Olympics wrestling watch party on August 8.

1101 First St., NE