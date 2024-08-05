Olympics 2024: The DC-Area Athletes Who Have Won Medals

Some of the biggest sensations making headlines at this year’s Olympics hail from the DC area. The DMV sent upwards of 30 athletes to Paris, and they’ve certainly been making a splash. Here are the local athletes who have made it onto podiums so far. This list will be updated as the games continue.

Swimming

Katie Ledecky

The Bethesda native made history on Thursday when she won silver in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay and became the most decorated US female Olympian of all time. Growing up, she swam with Nation’s Capital Swim Club and attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, sometimes visiting when she’s back in town. She has 14 Olympic medals over the course her career, this year adding a 1500m freestyle gold, 800m freestyle gold, and 400m freestyle bronze in addition to the freestyle relay silver.

Torri Huske

The 21-year-old from Arlington was a surprise standout in Paris. She won silver in a medley relay in the last Olympics, but she became a star this time around, bringing home four medals (as many as Ledecky). She scored a 100m butterfly gold, 100m freestyle silver, and a 4x100m freestyle relay silver, and she anchored the golden 4x100m mixed medley relay that set a world record. Huske swam with Arlington Aquatic Club and attended Yorktown High School.

Erin Gemmell

Gemmell swam with Ledecky in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay that earned silver. From Potomac, the 19-year-old is the daughter of Bruce Gemmell, who used to coach Ledecky. Both swimmers attended Stone Ridge and Gemmell also swam with the Nation’s Capital Swim Club in high school. She once dressed up as Ledecky for Halloween.

Track and Field

Noah Lyles

Dubbed the “fastest man in the world,” the Alexandria native secured gold in a blazing 100m dash on Sunday. He’s got two remaining events, the 200m on Thursday and the 4x100m relay on Friday. His high school, Alexandria City High School, will host a watch party for the 200m final.

Thea LaFond

Thea LaFond from Silver Spring won gold on Saturday in the triple jump for her birth country of Dominica. The 30-year-old is the only woman competing in Paris for the Caribbean island in track, and her victory marks the first Olympic medal for the country. LaFond began running in high school at John F. Kennedy School in Silver Spring then went on to compete for the University of Maryland, becoming the first UMB alum to win gold since 1988.

Rowing

Christian Tabash

From Alexandria, the 25-year-old was the third seat on the men’s rowing eight team that took home bronze. The US hasn’t won a medal in the event since 2008. Tabash attended Gonzaga College High School, where he rowed for all four years after getting cut from the basketball team his freshman year.