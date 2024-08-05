Happy Monday, DC!

August is heating up already with outdoor concerts and local fairs. This week, you can take your kids to the 75th Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, or rock out with fellow emo fans at the Sad Summer Festival.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

August 5–August 11

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Fair season is afoot, and this week one of Maryland’s longtime fairs celebrates a major milestone: The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair turns 75 years old this summer. The entire family can partake in carnival rides, rock concerts, a hypnosis comedy show, circus acts, pig races, and so much more entertainment (Fri through August 17, $12+ for adults, free for ages 11 and under, Gaithersburg). Soft Power musical. Ahead of the presidential elections, Signature Theatre is showing the DC premier of an imaginative political musical in which Hillary Clinton falls in love with a Chinese theater producer. In Soft Power the odd couple uses song and dance to debate their political views, a satire conceived by Tony award winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori (Tues through September 15, $40+, Arlington). Sad Summer Festival. Emo and rock fans can party with rock quintet Mayday Parade, Arizona’s Maine band, and rock group the Wonder Years as they play live at the fifth annual Sad Summer Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion (Fri, $59+, Columbia). Missy Elliott concert. Iconic rapper, singer-songwriter, and music producer Missy Elliott brings her Out of This World Tour to Capital One Arena this week. The tour is the first time Elliott has ever headlined a tour. The star will showcase her hip-hop and pop hits with energetic choreography alongside performances by Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland (Thurs, $59+, Capital One Arena). Rachel Bloom at Lincoln Theatre. Rachel Bloom’s musical collaborator Adam Schlesinger died of Covid during the pandemic; around the same time, Bloom—the creator and star of TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—gave birth to her daughter. Her new one-woman show and musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show explores what those life-changing experiences were like (Sun, $55+, U Street Corridor). Silent Night opera. Silent Night is a Christmastime opera, but Wolf Trap is showing the drama this summer. The Pulitzer-winning work by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell is based on the 2005 film Joyeux Noël, which dramatizes a Christmas truce during World War I. The opera’s multilingual book is sung in two acts (Fri through August 17, $45+, Vienna).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

The Swaliga Foundation is throwing the 8th Annual STEAM the Block Party at DC Entertainment and Sports Arena. Youth and families can participate in S.T.E.A.M. education activities, watch live music performances, play with drones, and more (Sat, free, Congress Heights).

Dance to beats by DJ Lance Reynolds, and participate in family-friendly games at Fort Slocum (Thurs, free, Rock Creek).

Theater and shows:

It’s the last chance to see Nine—a musical adaptation of the film 8½ (closes Sun, $59+, Kennedy Center).

Get tickets to comedian Tony Rock’s DC Improv show before it sells out (Thurs-Sun, $35+, Downtown).

Music and concerts:

Exercise and wellness:

You can reduce stress and lose weight while learning new line dances at LDW Studios LLC (every Tues, $12, District Heights).

Jazz and yoga are paired together in this exercise class that encourages participants to “slow flow” (Tues, $15+, Downtown).

Bites and beverages:

Seafood lovers can eat their fill at several local eateries during National Oyster Week (Mon-Sun, prices vary, various participating locations).

Taste Leesburg has breakdancing performances, celebrity impersonators, and, new this year, an arcade (Sat, free, $40+ for taste tickets, Leesburg).

Experience all the vibes of the Caribbean at Soca Wine Music & Food Festival (Sat, $28+, Crownsville).

Plan ahead:

Bold Fork Books hosts author Caroline Chambers for a conversation with chef Carla Hall at Lincoln Theatre (August 15, $35+, U Street Corridor).

Things to do with kids:

There are horse shows, kid attractions, and more fun at the Prince William County Fair (Fri-through August 17, $25 for adults, $15 for children, Manassas).

Youngsters can ride a ferris wheel at the Clarke County Fair (Sun through August 18, $10 for adults, free+ for children, Berryville).

