Bill Clinton, Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Senator Raphael Warnock, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and Senator Jon Ossoff.
June 3

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation’s Good Trouble Gala at the National Portrait Gallery

Detria Austin Everson, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation; House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries; and Michael Collins, director of policy and government affairs at Starbucks and board chair of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.
Event co-chair John-Miles Lewis and former President Bill Clinton.
Senator Raphael Warnock, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and Senator Jon Ossoff.

 

June 11

DC book launch of Steven Brill’s The Death of Truth at the home of Gloria Dittus

Author Steven Brill, Story Partners chair Gloria Dittus, former solicitor general Theodore Olson, and Atlantic staff writer Elaina Plott Calabro.
Former Politico CEO Patrick Steel, INSPR Media CEO Enid Doggett, and Consumer Brands Association president and CEO David Chavern.
CityBridge’s Katherine Bradley, Janice Smeallie, and ACG Advocacy’s Shawn Smeallie.

 

June 12

Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park

Fox Corporation’s Alex Dillie, Jamie Gillespie, and Joanna Orlando.

 

June 13

The Freedom Forum’s 2024 Free Expression Awards at the Anthem

The Freedom Forum’s Jan Neuharth with musician Eric Church.
Author David Litt, the Institute for Education’s R. David Edelman, Global Development Incubator’s Joanne Ke Edelman, and the House Judiciary Committee’s Jacqui Kappler.
Semafor’s Peter Cherukuri and Adam Sharp of the National Academy of Television Arts & Science.

 

June 14

DC-premiere reception of Majority Rules at the Henri

Lord Advisory’s Winston Lord, Majority Rules director AJ Schnack, and Unite America’s Nick Troiano.
Politico’s Jonathan Martin, SigmaPAC 1914’s Frederick Bell, and Wells Fargo’s Taylor Holmes.
The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty, media adviser Linda Douglass, and former US ambassador to Italy John Phillips.
June 15

Museum of Graffiti “Sneaker Stories” pop-up at Union Market

Torrence Swain (center), managing partner of 600 T cocktail bar, with Parker Swain and AAPR’s Asma Amani.
Artist and author Dave Persue, artist and D.C. Walls Festival director Kelly Towles, and artist GIZ.
Museum of Graffiti cofounder Allison Freidin, Department of Justice trial attorney Samantha Ricci, and cybersecurity specialist Robeson Jennings.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

