8 Gaming Experiences in the DC Area That Are Great for Adults

Compete with friends, or have a solo game night at these local arcades and immersive game rooms.
1. F1 Arcade
location_on Union Market
opens October 13
Start your engines, or simulators: F1 Arcade is headed to Union Market District this fall. The virtual and social racing destination takes speed fans into the world of Formula 1 with 83 vibrating racing simulators, motorsport watch parties, a 42-foot bar, food, neon decor, and more (free entry).
2. Astro Beer Hall
location_on Village at Shirlington
Daily
Astro Beer Hall just opened a vintage-themed pool bar in the basement of its Shirlington location. The neighborhood bar—known for dishing up tasty doughnuts—is time traveling to 1969 with pool tables, shuffleboard games, a retro phone booth, and artwork by local artist Billy Colbert (free entry).
3. SPIN
location_on National Press Building
Tuesdays – Saturdays
This ping pong social club throws themed parties, has a live DJ, and serves happy hour bites across its 12,000 square foot venue in the basement of the National Press Building. Couples, friends, and corporate groups can book a private ping pong table for one hour of competitive play. Or, visit during evening hours for late-night play sessions at a discounted rate ($49+).
4. Beat the Bomb
Gamers are in for an explosive treat at DC’s Beat the Bomb experience. Grab a group of friends and don hazmat gear as you work together to problem solve, dodge lasers, and crack next-level codes. If you don’t Beat the Bomb, you’ll be blasted with colorful paint, but don’t worry—the neon splashes make for the perfect Instagram photo ($39+ for mission experiences, $15 for arcade lounge).
5. Punch Bowl Social
Retro arcade games, bowling, karaoke, ping pong, and a photo booth are highlights at this restaurant and bar. The lively game room also has giant jenga and scrabble, cornhole, bocce, and foosball (free entry).
6. Sandbox VR
location_on Tysons Corner
Daily
This Virginia virtual reality experience opened at the end of last year with haptic suits, VR goggles, and motion-tracking antennae. You can venture through virtual worlds and compete with each other in games such as Deadwood Valley, Squid Game, Curse of Davy Jones, and more ($50+).
7. Immersive Gamebox
If toying with augmented reality is your game of choice, you’ll enjoy the challenges at Immersive Gamebox. The interactive smart room employs surround sound and 3-D motion tracking to take players on 30 minute (or longer) gaming adventures where they can compete to solve puzzles, unlock escape rooms, play Tetris, conquer Squid Games, and more ($36+ for game and drink tickets).
8. Kick Axe Throwing
Practice your aim at this hatchet-tossing hub, which offers a cabin-themed bar, cozy fare like mac and cheese, and guided axe-throwing sessions. New this season is an interactive tech experience called Hyper-Axe that features digital scoring and touch screens. After you throw a few axes, you can head upstairs to the company’s sister bar Throw Social—a tropical-themed music spot with outdoor seating, indoor cabanas, and games like Connect 4 ($33+).