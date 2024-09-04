Meet DC’s 2024 Most Stylish

Contents
Gary Williams Jr.
Cofounder and Chief Creative Officer, Creative Theory Agency
Lives in: Fairfax Station.
This look: “I like playing with formal and casual aesthetics. This outfit blends my total sense of style. The textured polo, wide-leg cropped dress trouser, white socks, lug-sole derby, and thick frames to top it off. Truly an ambidextrous fit, it can be formal or casual.”
Style inspiration: “This changes daily, but most recently I’ve been getting inspiration from A$AP Rocky and Stefon Diggs.”
Favorite places to shop: Mr Porter and Somewhere.
Favorite super-casual style: “Sweats, a good cropped tee with a pair of New Balance 1906, and a beanie.”
A trend from the past he’ll never get onboard with again: “Skinny jeans and Chelsea boots.”
Style tip: “Style is not about who you’re wearing, it’s about how you’re wearing it.”
Carolina Furukrona
Director of Strategic Engagement, Linder Global Events; Founder, Latin American Design Week
This look: A Carla Fernandez cape. “I feel invincible every time I wear one. Capes can give a chic twist whether over a dress, businesswear, or jeans and a T-shirt. The earrings are by Paula Mendoza, and the black-and-gold dress is a family heirloom.”
Style inspiration: “This new generation of Latin American designers who are trying to save their cultural heritage by incorporating centuries-old handmade techniques with contemporary designs.”
Style philosophy: “I mix designer clothing with craft accessories. . . . I prioritize women-owned brands and handmade pieces. I have never shopped for clothing online.”
Can’t dress without: “Perfume. I go for earthy notes and men’s fragrances, but lately I’ve been drawn to orange blossom, which is the scent of Mallorca and reminds me of my grandmother.”
David McCombs
Social-Media Manager
Lives in: Meridian Hill.
This look: “In 2021, LaKeith Stanfield wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the Oscars, and I fell in love with it. I discovered that St. John, one of my favorite brands, produced similar jumpsuits in the ’80s and ’90s. [This one is] form-fitting, bold, and a conversation starter–I enjoy wearing it to events to push the boundaries of the dress code.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: Media and embassy events.
Closet staple: “Scarves are fun, functional, and add movement to an outfit. I accessorize with them [all year] for dramatic flair.”
Style inspiration: “Art—whether it’s a scene in a movie, a lyric in a song, or something conceptual.”
Favorite places to shop: “I can spend hours perusing Ella Rue, Secondi, and the RealReal in pursuit of the unexpected.”
Uniform: “Black turtleneck, silk scarf, and a statement jacket.”
Ashley Davis
Founding Partner, West Front Strategies
Lives in: Forest Hills.
This look: “This Tom Ford [dress] . . . is comfortable but has an edge.”
Closet staple: High heels.
Feels best when wearing: “Tailored clothes.”
Favorite places to shop: “Akris, Dior, and a new favorite for work, Scanlan Theodore, that I just discovered.”
Favorite super-casual look: “Jeans and a sweater from Rag & Bone or Frame.”
Trend from the past she’ll never get onboard with again: “Skinny jeans.”
Don Love
Interior Designer, SLD Interiors
Lives in: Eckington.
Style: “Light, bright, and easy—like my favorite Pinot Noir.”
This look: Brown pants with a lavender stripe, a gray-and-lavender sweater, and brown loafers, all by Gucci. “I adore the color lavender.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: “Dinner with friends. Any reason to celebrate!”
Feels best when wearing: “Something new. My favorite outfit is the one I haven’t bought yet.”
One thing he can’t dress without: A navy sport coat.
Something surprising: “I’m a former professional dancer with the Washington Ballet and Kansas City Ballet.”
A trend from the past he’ll never get onboard with again: “Parachute/MC Hammer pants.”
Something he’d like to bring back: “Dressing for travel.”
Style tip: “If you can’t be yourself, Bea Arthur!”
Kelly-Lynne Russell
Communications Manager for a Healthcare Association; Influencer, @TheLowLowStyle
Lives in: Arlington.
This look: “This byVinnik coat is size-inclusive and ethically produced. I recently wore it to my first opera.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: “New York Fashion Week. I love getting inspired by street style and the runway and planning all my outfits weeks in advance. It’s the best feeling to be covertly photographed by a street photog.”
Feels best when wearing: “Macaron colors. Pink. Puffy sleeves—I read Anne of Green Gables too many times as a child. Anything brocade or jacquard. Sentimental jewelry.”
Favorite places to shop: “I thrift a lot—thredUP; Poshmark; Capital Caring Thrift store; New to You in Falls Church; Frugalista; Second Hand Rose in Petersburg, Virginia; and Goodwill are some of my favorites.”
Trend she’d like to bring back: “Dressing for occasions. I love to dress up to go to the Kennedy Center or a fancy restaurant.”
Navin Singh
Plastic Surgeon
Lives in: McLean.
This look: “The custom Italian midnight-blue tux is perfect for formal occasions, of which there are countless in the DC area. No man ever complains if his outfit is a bit James Bond–ish.”
Closet staple: “A timepiece with sentimental value, even in the era of smart watches.”
Style inspirations: “The streets of Milan—everybody dresses for a gala, even if it’s to get groceries. And Idris Elba—he exudes confidence whether in a T-shirt or a tuxedo.”
Favorite places to shop: “CityCenterDC, or Bergdorf Goodman in NYC. The devil and the surgeon both wear Prada.”
Can’t dress without: “My wife, who has saved me from many a sartorial faux pas.”
A trend he’d like to bring back: “The popped double collars of my youth.”
Angel Gregorio
Owner of the Spice Suite
Lives in: DC’s Ward 7.
This look: “I love sequins, I love clean white tuxedo shirts—some things are constants in my wardrobe, and I put them together.”
Favorite occasion to dress for: “Life. I love getting dressed—no occasion necessary.”
Closet staple: “A sequin jacket.”
Feels best when wearing: “Whatever I want. I’m a rebel, so whenever I don’t have a dress code and I get to show up however I want is when I’m most happy.”
Favorite places to shop: “I love a good consignment or thrift shop.”
Style inspiration: “Textures, patterns, colors, and prints that I see when I travel. Also, as the owner of a spice shop, I’m inspired by food and the way you layer flavors. I think about that often when I’m layering different textures and colors in my wardrobe.”
Sara Azani
Principal Real Estate Agent at R Collective, Compass
Lives in: Potomac.
This look: “I’ve been loving the comeback of floral accents and bold reds. It’s a fun departure from my usual neutrals and makes me feel great.” Her dress is by Miscreants.
Closet staple: “A good bra.”
Feels best when wearing: “A blazer and jeans.”
Favorite places to shop: Net-A-Porter, Shopbop, Alas Eius.
Style philosophy: “Less is more.”
Favorite super-casual look: “Splits59 leggings, an oversize T-shirt, and a good cross-body bag. As a mom of twins, both hands need to be free!”
A trend she’ll never get onboard with again: “Thin eyebrows. I will keep mine fluffy and full forever.”
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.