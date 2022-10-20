Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian Celebrates the City’s Best-Dressed at Style Setters 2022

Written by
| Published on
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022

Washingtonian 2022 Style Setter Honorees Candace Ourisman, Joaquin Fajardo, Sela Thompson Collins, Chris Anderson, Ernesto Santalla, and Barbara Crocker at the private reception. Photo by April Greer

On Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 the city’s most stylish tastemakers gathered for an unforgettable evening of fashion and fun at Fig & Olive to celebrate this year’s Washingtonian Style Setters. The soirée, in partnership with CityCenterDC, reunited the DMV fashion scene with delicious sips, bites, and music. Guests arrived in carefully curated looks, invigorating a wave of inspiration and excitement for fashion in The District.

A private reception took place in a custom-decorated Rosé Room designed by Fig & Olive for Style Setters and their guests. Amy Moeller, Washingtonian’s Fashion & Weddings Editor, delivered remarks and presented each Style Setter with a custom framed image from their Washingtonian photo shoot. Gorjana also customized special gifts for Style Setters to receive in honor of the event.

Guests were treated to crafted cocktails by Edrington. Recipes included Brugal 1888 rum, Noble Oak bourbon, and The Macallan 12 Scotch Whisky. The team at Varnish Lane provided custom nail art designs inspired by CityCenterDC’s new marketing campaign and Booth-O-Rama’s 360 photo experience left attendees with the perfect keepsake to capture the moment in motion. The Fig & Olive Rosé continued to flow through the night as guests enjoyed soundtracks played by DJ Chris Laich surrounded by beautiful decor and florals by Lily’s Flower Truck.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:
CityCenterDC, Edrington, Fig & Olive, and Gorjana

Thank you to our event vendor partners: Booth-O-Rama and Lily’s Flower Truck.

Photographs by April Greer and Jeff Elkins

Fig & Olive Rose Room at Washingtonian Style Setters 2022
Fig & Olive created a custom Rosé Room for guests to enjoy.
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Step & Repeat Photos CEO and President of Washingtonian, Catherine Merrill Williams, Heather Podesta, and Jim Bell
CEO and President of Washingtonian, Catherine Merrill Williams, Heather Podesta, and Jim Bell
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Jean Hazel, Timothy Lowery of Hines, CityCenterDC, and Ruth Hazel
Fotis Stravoravdis, Jean Hazel, Timothy Lowery of Hines (CityCenterDC), and Ruth Hazel
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests Rose Room
Guests mingling at the private Style Setters reception sipping Fig & Olive Rosé.
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests Christian Zapatka, Florence Auld, and Bob Bell
Christian Zapatka, Florence Auld, and Bob Bell
Andre Wells and Amy Goldson Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guest
Andre Wells and Amy Goldson
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests Jesse Grimste, Ashley Arias, Barnette Holston, David McCombs
Jesse Grimste, Ashley Arias, Barnette Holston, and David McCombs
Edrington at Washingtonian Style Setters 2022
James D’Arcy of Edrington facilitated a curated tasting experience for guests.
Varnish Lane at Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 event
Varnish Lane created exclusive CityCenterDC themed nail designs for guests.
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Lily's Flower Truck Florals
Vibrant floral accents throughout the space were crafted by Lily’s Flower Truck.
Colin Shah, Mel Burgos, and 2022 Washingtonian Style Setter Angie Shah
Colin Shah, Mel Burgos, and 2022 Style Setter Angie Shah
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Evan Ibrahim, Pussy Noir
King Molasses, Michael Dumlao, Evan Ibrahim, and Pussy Noir
Washingtonian Style Setters Guests Atiya Mahoney and Erin Barnes
Erin Barnes and Atiya Mahoney
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Allison Moore, Meghan Chaney, Abigail Fralin, and Kristen Anderson
Washingtonian’s Allison Moore, Meghan Chaney, Abigail Fralin, and Kristen Anderson
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests Elaine Mensah, Nikki Hunt, Taryn Laster-Whitehead, and Henry Edwards
Elaine Mensah, Nikki Hunt, Taryn Laster-Whitehead, and Henry Edwards
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Booth-O-Rama Photo Booth
Guests enjoyed a 360 Photo Experience provided by Booth-O-Rama.
Rachel and Soon Moon at Washingtonian Style Setters 2022
Rachel and Soon Moon
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guets: Baille Benemelis, Alaniis Summerfield, Amanda Byrd, Sophie Blake, and Lindsay Evans
Baille Benemelis, Alaniis Summerfield, Amanda Byrd, Sophie Blake and guest with Lindsay Evans
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests: Erica Fenwick, Ernesto Santalla, and Caroline MacDonald
Erica Fenwick, Ernesto Santalla, and Caroline MacDonald
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests: Libby Rasmussen, Vina Sananikone, and Paola Velez
Libby Rasmussen, Vina Sananikone, and Paola Velez
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Candace Ourisman, Alberto Ucles, Lily Talakoub
Style Setter Candace Ourisman, Alberto Ucles, Lily Talakoub
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests Jean Jekal and Heather Finkel
Jean Jekal and Heather Finkel
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests: Dr. Navin and Stephanie Singh
Dr. Navin and Stephanie Singh
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests: Stephen and Irina Bartell
Stephen and Irina Bartell
Washingtonian Style Setters 2022 Guests: Heloise Condroyer, Pum Lefebure, Dean Alexander, and Donna Schaefer
Heloise Condroyer, Pum Lefebure, Dean Alexander, and Donna Schaefer

More:
Kirsten Holtz Naim
Kirsten Holtz Naim
Senior Director of Events

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day