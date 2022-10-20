PHOTOS: Washingtonian Celebrates the City’s Best-Dressed at Style Setters 2022

Washingtonian 2022 Style Setter Honorees Candace Ourisman, Joaquin Fajardo, Sela Thompson Collins, Chris Anderson, Ernesto Santalla, and Barbara Crocker at the private reception. Photo by April Greer

On Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 the city’s most stylish tastemakers gathered for an unforgettable evening of fashion and fun at Fig & Olive to celebrate this year’s Washingtonian Style Setters. The soirée, in partnership with CityCenterDC, reunited the DMV fashion scene with delicious sips, bites, and music. Guests arrived in carefully curated looks, invigorating a wave of inspiration and excitement for fashion in The District.

A private reception took place in a custom-decorated Rosé Room designed by Fig & Olive for Style Setters and their guests. Amy Moeller, Washingtonian’s Fashion & Weddings Editor, delivered remarks and presented each Style Setter with a custom framed image from their Washingtonian photo shoot. Gorjana also customized special gifts for Style Setters to receive in honor of the event.

Guests were treated to crafted cocktails by Edrington. Recipes included Brugal 1888 rum, Noble Oak bourbon, and The Macallan 12 Scotch Whisky. The team at Varnish Lane provided custom nail art designs inspired by CityCenterDC’s new marketing campaign and Booth-O-Rama’s 360 photo experience left attendees with the perfect keepsake to capture the moment in motion. The Fig & Olive Rosé continued to flow through the night as guests enjoyed soundtracks played by DJ Chris Laich surrounded by beautiful decor and florals by Lily’s Flower Truck.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

CityCenterDC, Edrington, Fig & Olive, and Gorjana

Thank you to our event vendor partners: Booth-O-Rama and Lily’s Flower Truck.

Photographs by April Greer and Jeff Elkins

