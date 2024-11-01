Our Events

Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Style Setter’s Dinner

Guest gathered in CityCenterDC to honor and celebrate this year's Style Setters.

On Wednesday October 23, Washingtonian celebrated DC’s biggest trendsetters with an elegant dinner party at one of CityCenterDC’s finest restaurants, Seven Reasons. The night was filled with vibrant energy, delicious bites, and elegant style from our current and past Style Setters. 

CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery and Washingtonian’s Fashion and Wedding editor Amy Moeller welcomed dinner guests with brief remarks. Something Vintage provided a stunning tablescape, elevating the room and setting the stage for classy photo ops. Additionally, our 2024 Style Setters were each presented with framed covers from their photoshoots and custom fragrances in an engraved bottle by B Parfums.

Thank you to CityCenterDC for making this event possible!

Thank you to our venue, Seven Reasons, and to our partners: Something Vintage, B Parfums, and Lee’s Flower and Card Shop.

Photos by Annette Lee Photography

 

Donald Syriani, Dani Sauter, Kelly Lynne-Guy, Libby Rasmussen, and David McCombs
CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery giving remarks
The gorgeous tablescape for dinner was designed by Something Vintage
Washingtonian’s Susan Farkas and 2024 Style Setter Don Love
Attendees creating their custom fragrances with B Parfums
2024 Style Setter Ashley Davis
Guests enjoyed Seven Reasons signature Butternut Squash soup
Hines’ Melissa King and Akris’ Midori Jackson
2024 Style Setter Sara Azani and Libby Rasmussen
The 2024 Style Setters were gifted a framed photo of themselves on the cover of Washingtonian

Aliza Flores
Aliza Flores

