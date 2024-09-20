About Dan About Town
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
August 1
Morris American Bar’s Emily in Paris pop-up preview party
August 2
Glowbar Georgetown grand opening
August 13
Meridith McGraw’s Trump in Exile book party at the residence of Josh Dawsey
August 16
The Family Reunion’s Southern Juke Joint party at Salamander Middleburg
August 17
Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack’s What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service book talk at Sixth & I
September 7
Book party for Alice Tapper’s Use Your Voice at Comet Ping Pong
