Maryland
1
Where: Bethesda.
Bought by: Manpreet Singh, chief investment officer at Singh Capital Partners, and Namrita Sodhi, a family-practice physician.
Listed: $6,599,000.
Sold: $6,275,000.
Days on market: 54.
Bragging points: An 18,000-square-foot Georgian-style house with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an elevator, a library, a great room with an oversize fireplace, a sports court, a heated pool with a waterfall, a five-car garage, and a geothermal HVAC system.
DC
2
Where: Wesley Heights.
Sold by: Gerald Sigal, chairman of Sigal Construction Corporation, and Ellen Sigal, founder of Friends of Cancer Research.
Listed: $8,995,000.
Sold: $8,600,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points:A 1927 cottage with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, an English-style shingled roof, a spacious patio, and a pool.
3
Where: Spring Valley.
Bought by: William Kelvie, CEO of Overture Corporation, and Sheila Kelvie.
Listed: $4,995,000.
Sold: $5,250,000.
Days on market: 0.
Bragging points: A six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Colonial with a three-car garage, four fireplaces, and a terrace-like balcony off the primary bedroom.
Virginia
4
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Gregory Lynam, a plastic surgeon.
Listed: $4,195,000.
Sold: $4,195,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom new-build with a three-car garage, an elevator, a double-sided fireplace connecting the living room and screened porch, and a rec room with a wet bar.
5
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Steven A. Sigsbury,a partner at Cochran Law Group.
Listed: $10,500,000.
Sold: $9,950,000.
Days on market: 128.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, six fire-places, a four-car garage with private quarters above it, a pool, an elevator, and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar.
6
Where: Arlington.
Bought by: Brent Boroff and Megan Francis, cofounders of Fourth Trimester Postnatal Retreat.
Listed: $3,400,000.
Sold: $3,903,877.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom new construction with a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two walk-in closets, basement wine storage, a screened porch, and a three-car garage.
7
Where: Arlington.
Bought by: William DiMonte, founder of Planet Depos, and Nadine Abi Chakra, regulatory specialist at the World Bank Group.
Listed: $3,995,000.
Sold: $3,850,000.
Days on market: 78.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, and an in-law suite above one of the two garages.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.