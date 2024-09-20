Maryland

1

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Manpreet Singh, chief investment officer at Singh Capital Partners, and Namrita Sodhi, a family-practice physician.

Listed: $6,599,000.

Sold: $6,275,000.

Days on market: 54.

Bragging points: An 18,000-square-foot Georgian-style house with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an elevator, a library, a great room with an oversize fireplace, a sports court, a heated pool with a waterfall, a five-car garage, and a geothermal HVAC system.

DC

2

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Gerald Sigal, chairman of Sigal Construction Corporation, and Ellen Sigal, founder of Friends of Cancer Research.

Listed: $8,995,000.

Sold: $8,600,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points:A 1927 cottage with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, an English-style shingled roof, a spacious patio, and a pool.

3

Where: Spring Valley.

Bought by: William Kelvie, CEO of Overture Corporation, and Sheila Kelvie.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $5,250,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points: A six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Colonial with a three-car garage, four fireplaces, and a terrace-like balcony off the primary bedroom.

Virginia

4

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Gregory Lynam, a plastic surgeon.

Listed: $4,195,000.

Sold: $4,195,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: Six-bedroom, eight-bathroom new-build with a three-car ga­rage, an elevator, a double-sided fireplace connecting the living room and screened porch, and a rec room with a wet bar.

5

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Steven A. Sigsbury,a partner at Cochran Law Group.

Listed: $10,500,000.

Sold: $9,950,000.

Days on market: 128.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, six fire-places, a four-car garage with private quarters above it, a pool, an elevator, and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar.

6

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Brent Boroff and Megan Francis, cofounders of Fourth Trimester Postnatal Retreat.

Listed: $3,400,000.

Sold: $3,903,877.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom new construction with a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two walk-in closets, basement wine storage, a screened porch, and a three-car garage.

7

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: William DiMonte, founder of Planet Depos, and Nadine Abi Chakra, regulatory specialist at the World Bank Group.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,850,000.

Days on market: 78.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, and an in-law suite above one of the two garages.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.